LIS Technologies Inc. Announces Fifth Consecutive Oversubscribed Funding Round of $7.1 Million, Totaling over $71 Million to Revitalize the Only U.S.-Origin, Patented Laser Uranium Enrichment Technology to Support the Nuclear Fuel Cycle

Additional funding expected to expedite Project F.U.E.L. (Future Uranium Enrichment with Lasers) development and the construction of LIST Island at the historic K-25 Site in Oak Ridge, TN.

Oak Ridge, Tennessee, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIS Technologies Inc. (“LIST” or “the Company”), a proprietary developer of advanced laser technology and the only USA-origin and patented laser uranium enrichment company, today announced that it has closed its fifth consecutive oversubscribed $7.128 Million funding round.

Driven by strong investor demand, the funding round was expanded and oversubscribed by 40%, underscoring confidence in the Company’s vision and the depth of its technical leadership. LIS Technologies has assembled a team of leading scientific, regulatory and technical experts to spearhead the rebirth of the only U.S.-origin and patented uranium enrichment technology.

The Company believes its laser-based uranium enrichment technology is designed to deliver greater efficiency, improved scalability, and a reduced facility footprint compared with conventional enrichment methods, while supporting the strengthening of domestic energy security. The Company recently announced a $1.38 billion investment in the Oak Ridge, Tennessee area, where it plans to develop a state-of-the-art laser enrichment facility capable of producing up to 5,500,000 Separative Work Units (SWUs) annually. LIS Technologies expects to begin construction plans in 2026, with completion and initial operations targeted in or around early 2030s.

Figure 1 - LIS Technologies Inc. Oak Ridge, Tennessee, LIST Island Render.

This oversubscribed funding round reflects strong investor interest in expanding domestic uranium enrichment capabilities to support the deployment of advanced reactor designs, as well as the continued operation of the nation’s existing nuclear fleet. A recent grant of a Radioactive Material License from the State of Tennessee further enables LIST to proceed with the procurement of uranium hexafluoride (UF₆) feedstock and to advance research, development, and optimization activities in support of its accelerated timeline toward deployment of a commercial uranium laser enrichment facility in the United States.

“The continued support of our shareholders has been instrumental as we grow the Company and advance key development milestones towards our commercialization goals,” said Jay Yu, Executive Chairman and CEO of LIS Technologies Inc. “This latest financing, marking our fifth consecutive oversubscribed round, underscores the strong investor confidence in our patented, U.S.-origin laser uranium enrichment technology and enhances our ability to scale operations for the future. It will support the continued progression of Project F.U.E.L and the initial phases of development at LIST Island. Our next goals are large in scope and include the build out of our newly announced commercial, laser enrichment plant named the LEU-3 Facility, on LIST Island, which represents a future $1.38 billion investment in the Oak Ridge, Tennessee community and the heart of the United States’ enrichment story. We recognize the domestic nuclear fuel cycle, in particular the enrichment stage, is essential to the build back of U.S. nuclear capabilities and a current bottleneck that must be addressed.”

Figure 2 - LIS Technologies Inc. LEU-3 Enrichment Facility on LIST Island Render.

LIS Technologies is one of six domestic U.S. companies awarded the Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by DOE in 2024 to participate in the up to $3.4 billion Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) Enrichment Acquisition Program to build back the nuclear fuel supply chain, with contracts lasting for up to 10 years. The Company’s proprietary Condensation Repression Isotope Selective Laser Activation (CRISLA) technology is the world’s only proven U.S.-origin and patented advanced laser enrichment solution. Optimized for Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU), which is crucial for the continued operation of the United States’ current fleet of 94 nuclear reactors, and High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU), which is required to power the next generation of advanced nuclear reactors. CRISLA overcomes many of the complexities and limitations of traditional 16um CO2 lasers, featuring a streamlined design due to its lower absorption and shorter wavelength at 5.3µm. The CRISLA-3G laser isotope separation technology was independently evaluated and determined to meet all elements required for TRL-4, conforming to the Department of Energy guide DOE G 413.3-4A and is protected by a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Figure 3 - LIS Technologies Inc. Team at the Oak Ridge, TN, LIST Headquarters.

“The continued support of our investors and shareholders has played an important role in advancing the Company’s growth and development,” said Christo Liebenberg, President and Co-Founder of LIS Technologies. “Our fundraising activities to date have enabled us to assemble what we believe are the strongest, cross-functional team to advance our patented technology toward deployment while achieving a number of key technical and operational milestones. Looking ahead, we are well positioned to execute on our strategic objectives, and we expect 2026 to be an important year for the Company’s long-term development.”

About LIS Technologies Inc.

LIS Technologies Inc. (LIST) is a USA based, proprietary developer of a patented advanced laser technology, making use of infrared lasers to selectively excite the molecules of desired isotopes to separate them from other isotopes. The Laser Isotope Separation Technology (L.I.S.T) has a huge range of applications, including being the only USA-origin (and patented) laser uranium enrichment company, and several major advantages over traditional methods such as gas diffusion, centrifuges, and prior art laser enrichment. The LIST proprietary laser-based process is more energy-efficient and has the potential to be deployed with highly competitive capital and operational costs. L.I.S.T is optimized for LEU (Low Enriched Uranium) for existing civilian nuclear power plants, High-Assay LEU (HALEU) for the next generation of Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and Microreactors, the production of stable isotopes for medical and scientific research, and applications in quantum computing manufacturing for semiconductor technologies. The Company employs a world class nuclear technical team working alongside leading nuclear entrepreneurs and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with government and private nuclear industries.

In Dec 2024, LIS Technologies Inc. was selected as one of six domestic companies to participate in the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) Enrichment Acquisition Program. This initiative allocates up to $3.4 billion overall, with contracts lasting for up to 10 years. Each awardee is slated to receive a minimum contract of $2 million.

For more information please visit: LaserIsTech.com

For further information, please contact:

Email: info@laseristech.com

Telephone: 800-388-5492

Follow us on X Plat f orm

Follow us on LinkedIn

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For LIS Technologies Inc., particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following which are, and will be, exacerbated by any worsening of global business and economic environment: (i) risks related to the development of new or advanced technology, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, development of competitive technology, loss of key individuals and uncertainty of success of patent filing, (ii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations and (iii) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to commercially deploy a competitive laser enrichment technology, (iv) risks related to the impact of government regulation and policies including by the DOE and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in this and our other filings with the SEC. Only after successful completion of our Phase 2 Pilot Plant demonstration will LIS Technologies be able to make realistic economic predictions for a Commercial Facility. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

Attachment