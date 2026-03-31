Canada takes over the world! Okay… just the movie screens





TORONTO, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There’s no better way to understand each other and our place in the world, than by sharing our stories.

Case in point: In today’s swiftly-changing world, we’ve experienced a groundswell of support for Canada internationally, with nearly 150 screenings in 49 countries - a 62% increase over last year. Visit our website for a map of every location and a list of participating countries.

Other countries want to connect with Canada, and Canadians want to connect with each other, now more than ever, with 2000 FREE screenings in every province and territory.

That need for connection speaks to this year’s theme: Let’s Dream Together.

We assembled a Dream Team of 51 prominent Canadians, including Margaret Atwood, Rick Mercer, Sarah Polley, Deepa Mehta, Atom Egoyan, Anna Lambe (Inuk), and Neve Campbell ( full list here ), to recommend a list of must-see films.

On April 15th, Canadians will be able to watch their diverse and delightful recommendations, as well as more premieres, sneak previews, and 2026 Canadian Screen Award nominees than ever before.

National Canadian Film Day. April 15th. Free movies. Everywhere. For everyone.

Programming highlights across the country include:

A tribute to incomparable Oneida actor the late Graham Greene , with screenings of his work taking place across the country, including at the Woodland Cultural Centre in his home community of Six Nations.

, with screenings of his work taking place across the country, including at the Woodland Cultural Centre in his home community of Six Nations. Over 40 film premiere and sneak preview screenings of 11 films , including a pre-release launch of Mile End Kicks in theatres across the country, plus participation from filmmakers and stars such as Chandler Levack, Allan Hawco, Bretten Hannam (L’nu), Robert Bateman, and many others.

, including a pre-release launch of Mile End Kicks in theatres across the country, plus participation from filmmakers and stars such as (L’nu), and many others. 30th anniversary screenings of Hard Core Logo across the country, including a three-day retrospective at the Calgary Underground Film Festival with director Bruce McDonald and star Callum Keith Rennie in attendance; and a screening in Toronto with Victoria Beard , Peter Dreimanis , and Thyrone Tommy , presented by the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television.

and star in attendance; and a screening in Toronto with , , and , presented by the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television. A two-week Canadian Film Showcase by the Vancouver International Film Festival, with more than 50 screenings, and special guests Carl Bessai , Sook-Yin Lee , and Bruce Sweeney , among many others.

, , and , among many others. A massive event hub at the Scotiabank and Carlton theatres in downtown Toronto, featuring over 20 screenings, and special guests such as Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs (Mohawk) , Philippe Falardeau , Sherry White , Colm Feore , 2026 Oscar winner Chris Lavis , and many more.

(Mohawk) , , , 2026 Oscar winner , and many more. RCtv, our annual livestream for over 10,000 high school students, will showcase the brand new release Youngblood, and an interactive Q&A with director Hubert Davis and star Ashton James , hosted by programmer Aisha Jamal.

and star , hosted by programmer 150 international screenings in nearly 50 countries around the world in partnership with Global Affairs Canada and film festivals and cultural organizations worldwide.

in nearly 50 countries around the world in partnership with Global Affairs Canada and film festivals and cultural organizations worldwide. Over 150 screenings of 23 of this year’s Canadian Screen Award nominees, including all eight Best Picture nominees.

Other special guests confirmed to participate in this year’s CanFilmDay include:

Neil Affleck, Eric K. Boulianne, Miryam Charles, Richard Crouse, Miranda de Pencier, Mathieu Denis, Sophie Deraspe, Jayne Eastwood, Ann Marie Fleming, Piers Handling, Ali Hassan, Andy Hines, Kaniehtiio Horn (Mohawk), Emma Hunter, Zacharias Kunuk (Inuk), Micheline Lanctôt, Ron Mann, Graeme Manson, Diana Matheson, Stephen McHattie, Don McKellar, Kevin McMahon, Michael McMahon, George Mihalka, Moze Mossanen, Jennifer Podemski (Anishinaabe), Alison Reid, Mary Beth Rubens, Eva Thomas (Ojibwe), R.T. Thorne, Auden Thornton, D. W. Waterson, Larry Weinstein and Mary Young Leckie.

If you’d like to host a free CanFilmDay event for your community, visit canfilmday.ca/register and sign up today.

CanFilmDay is a huge endeavour that’s made possible through the efforts of dedicated sponsors and partners who continue to support us year after year, including Telefilm Canada, CBC, Hollywood Suite, Cineplex, Landmark Cinemas, Ontario Arts Council, DGC Ontario, Ontario Creates, NBC Universal, CMPA, ACTRA, AFBS, Branded Cities, Extreme Reach, and more. The complete list can be found on the sponsor page of our website .

Visit canfilmday.ca for more information in the lead-up to April 15. You can also find us on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram: @CanFilmDay and #CanFilmDay.

Jack Blum and Sharon Corder, Executive and Artistic Director of REEL CANADA, are available for interviews, as well as Colm Feore, Chandler Levack, and Philippe Falardeau.

Click here for high-res images

About REEL CANADA

REEL CANADA is a charitable organization that promotes the diversity of Canadian film and its power to spark important conversations about what it means to be Canadian. Through our core programmes — Our Films in Our Schools, Welcome to Canada, Reel Opportunities, and National Canadian Film Day (CanFilmDay) — REEL CANADA has reached millions of students, new Canadians, and general audience members.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e155b70e-a6c0-4366-95f7-beff4b392147