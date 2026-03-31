Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40 (1) of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31. Mar 2026 / 17:38 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Name Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft Street address Venloer Strasse 151-153 Postal code 50672 City Cologne LEI 529900PH63HYJ86ASW55

2. Reason for notification

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity

Name Location Country BlackRock, Inc. Wilmington, Delaware US

4. Name(s) of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name N/A

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

25.03.2026

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of details on total positions 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of details on total positions 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.) Total of both in % (details on total positions 7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 3.08% 1.10% 4.19% 1,199,282,895 Previous notification 3.60% 0.62% 4.22% -

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN Absolute In % Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0008232125 0 35,661,199 0% 2.97% US2515613048 0 1,282,472 0% 0.11% Total 36,943,671 3.08%

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Lent Securities (right to recall) N/A N/A 13,000,709 1.08% Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Total 13,000,709 1.08%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Contract for Difference N/A N/A Cash 246,769 0.02% Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Total 246,769 0.02%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC BlackRock Finance, Inc. Trident Merger LLC BlackRock Investment Management, LLC - BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. - BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. BlackRock Advisors, LLC - BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC BlackRock Finance, Inc. Trident Merger LLC BlackRock Investment Management, LLC Amethyst Intermediate LLC Aperio Holdings LLC Aperio Group, LLC - BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited - BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. BlackRock (Singapore) Limited - BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. BlackRock Fund Advisors - BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association - BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited - BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. BlackRock HK Holdco Limited BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited - BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association SAE Liquidity Fund (GenPar), LLC - BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. BlackRock HK Holdco Limited BlackRock Lux Finco S. a r.l. BlackRock Japan Holdings GK BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. - BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited - BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock International Limited - BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited - BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l. BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited - BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l. BlackRock (Luxembourg) S.A. - BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited BlackRock Fund Managers Limited - BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG - BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock International Limited BlackRock Life Limited - BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l. BlackRock UK Holdco Limited BlackRock Asset Management Schweiz AG - BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l. BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited BlackRock Solutions Funds ICAV - BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC BlackRock Finance, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG iShares (DE) I Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit Teilgesellschaftsvermögen -

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 (3) WpHG

Date of general meeting

Total positions (6.) after general meeting:

% of voting rights attached to shares % of voting rights through instruments Total of both

10. Other useful information

Date

30.03.2026

End of message

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