Merlin Expands Executive Team Appointing Michael Baker as Chief Marketing Officer

BOSTON, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merlin, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRLN), an aerospace and defense technology company building the operating system of record for autonomous flight, today announced the appointment of Michael Baker as Chief Marketing Officer. Baker joins Merlin as the company enters a new chapter as a publicly traded company, bringing nearly 15 years of experience leading brand, content, and communications programs at high-growth technology companies. At Merlin, he will lead all brand and marketing initiatives as the company scales Merlin Pilot across defense and civil aviation programs worldwide.

Baker joins Merlin directly from 3D printing company Formlabs, where he served for nearly six years, most recently as Global Head of Brand and Communications. Prior to Formlabs, Baker served as a marketing director at Lola.com amongst other senior content and communications leadership roles.

“As a newly publicly traded company, clearly communicating our mission, progress, and long term vision for autonomous aviation has never been more important,” said Matt George, CEO and founder of Merlin. “Mike is bringing to Merlin a unique background in brand marketing and journalism, as well as a proven track record of building and scaling high impact communications programs. As Merlin enters this next phase of growth, we believe he is uniquely positioned to help amplify our story, strengthen our brand, and expand our presence across both defense and civil aviation at a pivotal moment for the company and the industry.”

“Autonomous flight is one of the most consequential technological transitions of our time, and Merlin is at the center of it,” said Baker. “What drew me to Merlin is the same thing I’ve always been drawn to: technology that has to work in the real world, under real pressure, with real stakes. Merlin is redefining aviation, and I’m excited to help tell that story. My job is to make sure the world understands not just what Merlin builds, but why it matters. We’re seeking to build a brand worthy of that ambitious mission.”

About Merlin

Merlin is an aerospace and defense technology company building the operating system of record for autonomous flight. Through a first-principles approach, the company is redefining what’s possible across aviation, aerospace, and defense with the goal of delivering full-stack autonomy for any aircraft, military or civilian, from takeoff to touchdown. The Merlin Pilot system powers a growing range of aircraft and mission profiles, proven through hundreds of autonomous flights from test facilities across the globe. With $100M+ total in awarded contracts from military customers, Merlin is advancing American leadership in autonomous aviation by helping to solve national security challenges through safe, reliable autonomy. To learn more, visit www.merlinlabs.com or follow us on X @merlinaero .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements related to our expectations regarding executive changes and related impact on our brand and presence as well as statements related to our future business plans and strategy. These forward-looking statements are based largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including without limitation the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release.

Media Contact

Kristen Georgette

617-842-6064

merlin@pluckpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d29eabe0-7e68-47e2-af1e-ac069e590415