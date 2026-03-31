IT Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Gartner, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Gartner, Inc. (“Gartner” or “the Company”) (NYSE: IT) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company’s securities between February 4, 2025 and February 2, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 18, 2026.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com , or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Gartner falsely claimed it could minimize the risk of seasonality. The Company had no solid basis for the claimed growth potential in its contract value ("CV"). The Company falsely claimed that business with "tariff impacted companies" was "starting to improve," resulting in improved CV growth. In fact, the Company’s CV growth continued to fall. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Gartner, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.,

www.schallfirm.com

Office: 310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm