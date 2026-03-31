DEME announces start of new share buyback program

Based on the shareholder authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of May 21, 2025, the Board of Directors of DEME Group NV has decided to launch a new share buyback program.
Attachment
| Source: DEME Group NV DEME Group NV
Based on the shareholder authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of May 21, 2025, the Board of Directors of DEME Group NV has decided to launch a new share buyback program.
Attachment
Global Sea Mineral Resources (GSR), the deep‑sea exploratory subsidiary of DEME, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Deep Ocean Resources Development Co., Ltd. (DORD) of Japan to...Read More
DEME today released its Annual Report 2025, which provides a comprehensive overview of the group’s strategy, operational performance, ESG progress, and financial results. It is the fourth such report...Read More