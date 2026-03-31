DEME announces start of new share buyback program

 | Source: DEME Group NV DEME Group NV

Based on the shareholder authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of May 21, 2025, the Board of Directors of DEME Group NV has decided to launch a new share buyback program.

Attachment


Tags

share buyback program inkoop eigen aandelen

Attachments

P2026 Start Share Buyback 20260331 ENG
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading