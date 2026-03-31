TSplus Strengthens Strategic Partnerships in China to Accelerate Growth in APAC



FUZHOU, China, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSplus, a global leader in remote access and application delivery solutions, is reinforcing its presence in China through high-level strategic meetings and new partnership initiatives. This visit marks a significant step in the company’s broader expansion strategy across East Asia, while parallel business development efforts are underway in Japan and South Korea.

TSplus’ delegation to China included Dominique Benoit, Founder and President of TSplus; Henri Merlin, Chief Operating Officer; Olivier Benoit, Head of International Support; Neo Chen, China Director based in Shanghai, responsible for business development in the region; and Adrian Foo, TSplus South-East Asia Director, who joined the team for key strategic meetings in Fuzhou.

Reinforcing a Longstanding Partnership with Cogito Software

The first meeting took place with Cogito Software, TSplus’s longest-standing partner in China. Over the years, Cogito (http://english.cogitosoft.com/) has built a strong presence across China and neighboring Asian markets, distributing software solutions among which TSplus and supporting local customers with recognized expertise.

This strategic partner represents a key pillar in TSplus’s regional expansion thanks to its established network and in-depth market knowledge. The objective of the meeting was to reinforce the partnership and accelerate sales growth through closer collaboration. Both teams aligned on concrete opportunities to strengthen their joint presence and better respond to the increasing demand for secure and efficient remote access solutions.

In addition, the TSplus team met with QAST, a software importer and distributor, to explore new distribution opportunities and further expand its network within the Chinese market.

A New Strategic Alliance with Centerm in Fuzhou

The second meeting was held in Fuzhou, at the global headquarters of Centerm (https://pos.centerm.com/), a leading Chinese manufacturer of electronic equipment in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. This first official in-person meeting with Centerm’s executive leadership—including the Group Vice President and Global Sales Director - marked an important milestone.

Discussions focused on establishing a long-term partnership to deliver integrated solutions combining Centerm’s hardware expertise with TSplus’s software capabilities. A key area of collaboration is the development of thin client solutions—lightweight devices that rely on centralized servers, offering enhanced security, simplified IT management, and cost efficiency for organizations.

Centerm expressed strong interest in TSplus as a European software developer with full technological sovereignty—an important advantage in today’s geopolitical context. TSplus also enters the Chinese market at a particularly opportune time, as Citrix has recently withdrawn from the region, creating space for reliable and cost-effective alternatives.

“China represents a strategic market for TSplus, and this visit confirms our ambition to build strong, long-term partnerships with key regional players. By combining our software expertise with leading hardware manufacturers like Centerm, we are creating powerful, integrated solutions tailored to local needs,” said Dominique Benoit, Founder and President of TSplus.

The TSplus team received a warm welcome, highlighted by an official dinner hosted in a private setting, reflecting the importance of these new relationships. Following these discussions, TSplus and Centerm agreed to establish a partnership for the Chinese market, with concrete joint initiatives to be rolled out in the coming weeks.

Strengthening Local Presence to Support Future Growth

To sustain this momentum, TSplus China continues to expand its local team. The company recently welcomed Michelle Gu as Marketing Director. With an international background spanning the United States and Singapore, and fluency in Chinese, English, and Korean, she brings valuable expertise to support TSplus’s growth across the region.



To explore partnership opportunities with TSplus in China and across Asia, visit our Partner Program page: https://tsplus.net/partner-program/

Or discover our local presence at: https://tsplus.cn/

About TSplus

TSplus is a global software company specializing in remote access, application delivery, and IT infrastructure solutions. Its suite of products—including Remote Access, Remote Support, and Advanced Security—enables organizations of all sizes to securely access and manage their IT environments from anywhere. With a presence in over 140 countries and a network of trusted partners worldwide, TSplus is committed to delivering simple, robust, and affordable alternatives to traditional virtualization solutions

Press Contact

Caleb Zaharris

Marketing Director

Caleb.zaharris@tsplus.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd0facef-29a6-486e-97b5-2a8f819cc062



