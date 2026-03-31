VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from March 23rd to March 27th, 2026

Nanterre, March 30th, 2026

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from March 23rd to March 27th, 2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from March 23rd to March 27th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 2026-03-23 FR0000125486 37 957 125,3427 XPAR VINCI 2026-03-23 FR0000125486 23 784 125,2608 CEUX VINCI 2026-03-23 FR0000125486 12 780 126,1526 AQEU VINCI 2026-03-23 FR0000125486 3 319 124,7493 TQEX VINCI 2026-03-24 FR0000125486 44 295 126,2897 XPAR VINCI 2026-03-24 FR0000125486 20 339 126,3992 CEUX VINCI 2026-03-24 FR0000125486 15 799 126,4166 AQEU VINCI 2026-03-24 FR0000125486 1 770 126,3685 TQEX VINCI 2026-03-25 FR0000125486 8 576 128,8542 XPAR VINCI 2026-03-25 FR0000125486 4 580 128,8394 CEUX VINCI 2026-03-25 FR0000125486 2 725 128,8253 AQEU VINCI 2026-03-25 FR0000125486 264 128,9220 TQEX VINCI 2026-03-26 FR0000125486 28 550 127,9205 XPAR VINCI 2026-03-26 FR0000125486 23 885 127,8619 CEUX VINCI 2026-03-26 FR0000125486 18 386 127,7297 AQEU VINCI 2026-03-26 FR0000125486 4 179 127,6736 TQEX VINCI 2026-03-27 FR0000125486 42 548 125,8620 XPAR VINCI 2026-03-27 FR0000125486 31 422 125,8776 CEUX VINCI 2026-03-27 FR0000125486 22 321 125,9397 AQEU VINCI 2026-03-27 FR0000125486 8 709 125,9754 TQEX TOTAL 356 188 126,4386

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

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