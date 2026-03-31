VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from March 23rd to March 27th, 2026

 | Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, March 30th, 2026   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from March 23rd to March 27th, 2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from March 23rd to March 27th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI2026-03-23FR000012548637 957125,3427XPAR
VINCI2026-03-23FR000012548623 784125,2608CEUX
VINCI2026-03-23FR000012548612 780126,1526AQEU
VINCI2026-03-23FR00001254863 319124,7493TQEX
VINCI2026-03-24FR000012548644 295126,2897XPAR
VINCI2026-03-24FR000012548620 339126,3992CEUX
VINCI2026-03-24FR000012548615 799126,4166AQEU
VINCI2026-03-24FR00001254861 770126,3685TQEX
VINCI2026-03-25FR00001254868 576128,8542XPAR
VINCI2026-03-25FR00001254864 580128,8394CEUX
VINCI2026-03-25FR00001254862 725128,8253AQEU
VINCI2026-03-25FR0000125486264128,9220TQEX
VINCI2026-03-26FR000012548628 550127,9205XPAR
VINCI2026-03-26FR000012548623 885127,8619CEUX
VINCI2026-03-26FR000012548618 386127,7297AQEU
VINCI2026-03-26FR00001254864 179127,6736TQEX
VINCI2026-03-27FR000012548642 548125,8620XPAR
VINCI2026-03-27FR000012548631 422125,8776CEUX
VINCI2026-03-27FR000012548622 321125,9397AQEU
VINCI2026-03-27FR00001254868 709125,9754TQEX
      
  TOTAL356 188126,4386 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 23-03-26 to 27-03-26 vGB
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