Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (23 to 27 March 2026)

31 March 2026
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback program
Period: From 23 to 27 March 2026
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|23-Mar-26
|FR0000073298
|18 257
|34,2362
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|23-Mar-26
|FR0000073298
|6 743
|34,1245
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|24-Mar-26
|FR0000073298
|12 717
|34,1031
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|24-Mar-26
|FR0000073298
|12 283
|34,0486
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|25-Mar-26
|FR0000073298
|13 426
|33,8170
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|25-Mar-26
|FR0000073298
|11 574
|33,8060
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|26-Mar-26
|FR0000073298
|20 983
|34,0091
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|26-Mar-26
|FR0000073298
|4 017
|34,0154
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|27-Mar-26
|FR0000073298
|16 677
|33,8300
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|27-Mar-26
|FR0000073298
|8 323
|33,7719
|DXE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment