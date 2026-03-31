Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (23 to 27 March 2026)

31 March 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 23 to 27 March 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 23-Mar-26 FR0000073298 18 257 34,2362 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 23-Mar-26 FR0000073298 6 743 34,1245 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 24-Mar-26 FR0000073298 12 717 34,1031 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 24-Mar-26 FR0000073298 12 283 34,0486 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 25-Mar-26 FR0000073298 13 426 33,8170 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 25-Mar-26 FR0000073298 11 574 33,8060 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 26-Mar-26 FR0000073298 20 983 34,0091 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 26-Mar-26 FR0000073298 4 017 34,0154 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 27-Mar-26 FR0000073298 16 677 33,8300 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 27-Mar-26 FR0000073298 8 323 33,7719 DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

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