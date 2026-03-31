Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (23 to 27 March 2026)

 | Source: IPSOS IPSOS

31 March 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 23 to 27 March 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8723-Mar-26FR000007329818 25734,2362XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8723-Mar-26FR00000732986 74334,1245DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8724-Mar-26FR000007329812 71734,1031XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8724-Mar-26FR000007329812 28334,0486DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8725-Mar-26FR000007329813 42633,8170XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8725-Mar-26FR000007329811 57433,8060DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8726-Mar-26FR000007329820 98334,0091XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8726-Mar-26FR00000732984 01734,0154DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8727-Mar-26FR000007329816 67733,8300XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8727-Mar-26FR00000732988 32333,7719DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment


Attachments

2026 03 31_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_va
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading