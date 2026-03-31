National Advertising Division Refers Iron Rock NAD+ Dietary Supplement Claims to Regulatory Authorities

New York, NY, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a challenge brought by Reus Research LLC, BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division recommended that Iron Rock Ventures LLC modify or discontinue certain claims for its thinbi NAD+ dietary supplement. As Iron Rock did not provide an advertiser’s statement confirming that it will comply with the National Advertising Division (NAD) recommendations, Iron Rock will be referred to the appropriate regulatory authorities for review and possible enforcement action.

Iron Rock and Reus compete in the dietary supplement market, each offering products related to NAD+ supplementation. Reus challenged certain claims relating to the ingredient content of the thinbi NAD+ product appearing on labeling, Amazon product detail pages, and Instagram posts.

“8,457MG” Claim

NAD found that consumers are likely to interpret the “8,457MG” statement on the front label and in related advertising as conveying that the product contains 8,457 mg of active dietary ingredients per capsule.

Although Iron Rock argued that consumers would look to the Supplement Facts Panel (SFP) for the product’s actual ingredient amounts, NAD found that the information contained in the SFP cannot effectively qualify an express claim when it contradicts that claim. Therefore, NAD recommended that Iron Rock discontinue the “8,457MG” claim and avoid conveying that the thinbi NAD+ product contains 8,457 mg of active dietary ingredients.

Equivalence Claims

NAD also reviewed claims that certain concentrated botanical extracts in the product were “equivalent to” much larger amounts of green tea leaf, turmeric root, and grape seed, as well as the implied message that the product as a whole is equivalent or comparable to one containing 8,457 mg of dietary ingredients and delivers the same health benefits and efficacy.

NAD found the record did not support those claims and recommended that Iron Rock discontinue the challenged “equivalent to” claims when made outside the SFP.

NAD+ Content Claim

NAD found that, in the context of certain Instagram posts, consumers could reasonably interpret the prominently displayed “8,457MG” statement as representing an amount of NAD+. Because the thinbi NAD+ product contains 150 mg of NAD+ per capsule, NAD recommended that Iron Rock modify its advertising to avoid conveying that the product contains 8,457 mg of NAD+.

Because Iron Rock did not provide an advertiser statement confirming that it will comply with NAD’s recommendations or appeal the decision, NAD will refer Iron Rock to the appropriate regulatory authorities, including the relevant state Attorneys General pursuant to Section 5.1(A) of the NAD/NARB Procedures as well as platforms on which the advertising appeared and with which NAD has a reporting relationship.

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About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, promote fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. The National Advertising Division reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and promoting fair competition for business.