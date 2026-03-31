Iveco Group publishes the Informative Document concerning the sale of its Defence business

Turin, 31st March 2026. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) published today the Informative Document concerning the sale of its Defence business to Leonardo S.p.A., as announced on 18th March 2026. The document (prepared pursuant to Article 71, paragraph 1, and in accordance with Schedule No. 3 of Annex 3B to the Regulation adopted by CONSOB with Resolution No. 11971 of 14th May 1999, as amended) is available in the Investors section of the Iveco Group corporate website at www.ivecogroup.com.

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is a global player in the automotive industry, built on a strong Italian heritage and with a consolidated international reach. The Group channels decades of engineering excellence and innovation into sustainable mobility and customer driven technologies. Its five brands play a leading role in their respective domains: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand offering heavy, medium and light duty trucks; FPT, a global leader in advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, renowned for their mass transit, premium bus and coach solutions; and IVECO CAPITAL, the Group’s financing arm supporting them all. Iveco Group employs 33,000 people and operates 16 industrial sites and 22 R&D centres. Further information is available at www.ivecogroup.com

Media Contacts:

Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091

Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007

E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:

Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539

E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

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