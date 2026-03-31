Deadline Alert: monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming May 11, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired monday.com Ltd. (“monday.com” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MNDY) common stock between September 17, 2025, to February 6, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR MONDAY.COM INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERETO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On November 10, 2025, monday.com released its third quarter 2025 financial results, reporting, among other things, revenue of $316.9 million for the third quarter, but that the Company expected only a comparatively modest increase to revenue in the fourth quarter. Despite this, the Company maintained it was “going to be $1.8 billion by fiscal year '27.”

On this news, monday.com’s stock price fell $23.38, or 12.3%, to close at $166.21 per share on November 10, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on February 9, 2026, monday.com released its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results, revealing the Company was rescinding its $1.8 billion 2027 revenue target, and was, in fact, guiding for a significant deceleration of top line growth in 2026.

On this news, monday.com’s stock price fell $20.37, or 20.8%, to close at $77.63 per share on February 9, 2026, thereby injuring investors further.



What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was seeing new customer growth decelerating, weaker expansion within existing accounts and longer enterprise sales cycles, making monday’s $1.8 billion 2027 target increasingly unlikely to be met; (2) Defendants misled investors by providing the public with materially flawed statements of confidence and growth projections which did not account for these variables; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired monday.com common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 11, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.