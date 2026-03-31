Computer History Museum Announces Inaugural Silicon Valley Laureate Award Honoring Venture Capitalist Mark Stevens

Mountain View, California, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Computer History Museum (CHM), the leading institution decoding technology—its computing past, digital present, and future impact on humanity—today announced that Mark Stevens, renowned venture capitalist, technologist, and longtime champion of Silicon Valley entrepreneurship, has been named the first-ever recipient of the Silicon Valley Laureate Award.

This new annual award recognizes individuals whose contributions have significantly shaped the Silicon Valley entrepreneurial ecosystem—the community of people, capital, mentorship, and ideas that has created an environment where the founding and building of technology companies can thrive—and whose influence has helped drive innovation around the world.

Stevens is being honored "for early and enduring investments in transformative technology companies, and for shaping the entrepreneurial ecosystem that powers the modern digital economy and era of artificial intelligence." His career reflects the essence of Silicon Valley's unique capacity to convert bold ideas into world-changing enterprises.

"The Silicon Valley Laureate Award celebrates leaders whose insight, influence, and lifelong contributions have strengthened the entrepreneurial ecosystem at the heart of the global technology revolution," said CHM President and CEO Marc Etkind. "Mark Stevens exemplifies how mentorship, investment, and technical expertise can combine to accelerate innovation and shape the future. We are proud to recognize him as the award's inaugural honoree."

A Career at the Center of Innovation

Stevens began his career at Intel during the formative years of the personal computer revolution. He joined Sequoia Capital in 1989, where his leadership as managing or co-managing partner helped steer the firm into its position as one of the most influential venture capital organizations in history. During his tenure, Stevens played a pivotal role in guiding Sequoia's investments in companies that would become global powerhouses, including Nvidia, Google, Yahoo!, and YouTube—enterprises that transformed industries and reshaped how billions of people access information, communicate, and compute.

Among Stevens' most enduring contributions is his longstanding commitment to Nvidia, where he has served on the board since its first institutional financing in 1993. His early conviction in the company's vision and technology helped support Nvidia's rise from a promising startup to a cornerstone of modern computing and artificial intelligence.

Beyond his investment achievements, Stevens has been a dedicated mentor and educator. He served as a lecturer at the Stanford Graduate School of Business and continues to advise and support emerging entrepreneurs through S-Cubed Capital, his family office. His guidance helps sustain the cycle of innovation and company-building that defines Silicon Valley.

About the Silicon Valley Laureate Award

The CHM Silicon Valley Laureate Award honors leaders who have made an enduring impact on the entrepreneurial ecosystem advancing our digital age. Through mentoring, thought leadership, and through their own lives and careers, honorees have positively influenced the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship to the betterment of the world. Their work stands as an enduring model for future generations of builders and innovators.

The Silicon Valley Laureate Award is presented annually at the CHM Fellow Awards ceremony.

About CHM

The Computer History Museum (CHM) is dedicated to decoding technology—its computing past, digital present, and future impact on humanity. Located in Silicon Valley, the Museum curates the world's foremost collection of artifacts and oral histories, documenting the people, companies, and technological innovations that have shaped the world. Supported by staff, partners, volunteers, pioneers, and visionaries from around the world, CHM offers dynamic experiences spanning research, exhibits, events, and an unparalleled collection. The Museum strives to engage and inspire audiences, empowering them to become informed digital citizens and make choices for a better future.

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