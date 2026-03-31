Jupiter Neurosciences to Present at Emerging Growth Conference on April 2

JUPITER, FL, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNS) (“Jupiter” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing JOTROL™, a patented resveratrol-based platform, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present its clinical and commercial progress at the Emerging Growth Conference 91 on April 2, 2026, at 10:15 AM ET. Jupiter invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference at: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1748971&tp_key=add80b0ab6&sti=juns

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner. The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts. All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

Jupiter Neurosciences is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pursuing a dual-path strategy to address neuroinflammation and promote healthy aging. The Company is advancing a therapeutic pipeline targeting central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases, while also expanding into the consumer longevity market with its Nugevia™ product line. Both efforts are powered by JOTROL™, Jupiter’s proprietary, enhanced resveratrol formulation that has demonstrated improved bioavailability in clinical studies. The Company’s prescription pipeline is focused broadly on CNS disorders, presently with a Phase IIa in Parkinson’s disease, including indications such as Alzheimer’s Disease, Mucopolysaccharidoses Type I, Friedreich’s Ataxia, and MELAS.

Nugevia is Jupiter’s consumer longevity product line, powered by the same proprietary JOTROL™ micellar delivery technology that underpins the Company’s clinical pipeline. The product line currently includes three formulations: PWR (mitochondrial support), MND (cognitive health), and GLO (skin vitality). Products are available direct-to-consumer at www.nugevia.com, and the Company is now expanding into practitioner-led channels where the formulations’ clinical-grade bioavailability profile can be a differentiator.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include clinical trial outcomes, regulatory developments, market acceptance of Nugevia, the ability to successfully develop and execute distribution partnerships, capital market conditions, Nasdaq listing requirements, and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact:

Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

1001 North US Highway 1, Suite 504

Jupiter, FL 33477

Email: ir@jupiterneurosciences.com