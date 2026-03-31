2026 American Innovation $1 Coin Rolls and Bags™ Featuring Wisconsin on Sale April 7

WASHINGTON, D.C., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 American Innovation $1 Coin Rolls and Bags featuring Innovation in Wisconsin will be available for purchase from the United States Mint (Mint) on Tuesday, April 7 at noon EDT. The reverse (tails) design features the stylized aerial view of the Cray-1, the first commercially successful supercomputer. Built from 1976 to 1982, it was known as the world’s fastest computer. The Cray-1’s unique circular design helped increase the speeds at which signals travel from one part of the computer to the other.

“The American Innovation $1 Coin for the State of Wisconsin celebrates the world-class invention of the Cray-1 supercomputer, which was designed and built in the state of Wisconsin and is often associated with the beginning of the modern era of supercomputing,” said Paul Hollis, Director of the Mint. “The Mint is honored to highlight this groundbreaking innovation and recognize its importance to both Wisconsin and the United States.”

“Here in Wisconsin, we have a proud history of leading advancements in technology, industry, infrastructure—you name it—and I'm thrilled that the Wisconsin Innovation $1 Coin celebrates one of our proudest home-grown innovations, the Cray-1 supercomputer, which was known as the world's fastest computer at the time of its creation," said Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers. “Seymour Cray, the Wisconsinite and innovator behind the Cray-1 supercomputer, represents the best of our state, and his work has shaped countless aspects of the modern world that we know today. We're incredibly proud to recognize the Cray-1 supercomputer as an icon of Wisconsin's capacity for innovation."

The rolls and bags product options for the 2026 American Innovation $1 Coin rolls and bags featuring Wisconsin include:

Priced at $154.50, a bag of 100 circulating quality $1 coins minted in Philadelphia (product code 26GBB)

Priced at $154.50, a bag of 100 circulating quality $1 coins minted in Denver (product code 26GBF)

Priced at $61.00, a roll containing a total of 25 circulating quality $1 coins minted in Philadelphia (product code 26GRB)

Priced at $61.00, a roll containing a total of 25 circulating quality $1 coins minted in Denver (product code 26GRF)

Orders for the 100-coin bags are limited to 10 per household. Orders for the rolls are also limited to 10 per household.

The obverse (heads) design of American Innovation $1 Coins features a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions “IN GOD WE TRUST” and “$1.” Each annual obverse design also includes a unique privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation. In 2026, the privy mark will also incorporate a Liberty Bell with the inscription “250” to commemorate the Semiquincentennial of our Nation’s founding. The edge-incused inscriptions are “2026,” the mint mark, and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.”

Customers are encouraged to sign up to receive “Remind Me” alerts for these products, enroll in the Product Subscription Program (subscription code RH) for future releases, or view additional American Innovation® $1 Coin Program products.

Authorized by Public Law 115-197, this multi-year series that began in 2018 honors American innovation and significant innovation and pioneering efforts of individuals or groups by issuing $1 coins with designs emblematic of innovation in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the five U.S. territories. The Mint works with the office of the Governor or other Chief Executive for each state, territory, or city, along with subject matter experts, to determine design concepts emblematic of innovation that are significant and meaningful to its jurisdiction and/or its role in the Nation. The Secretary of the Treasury selects the final design for each coin.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

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