The Results Are In: Vectorworks Reveals 2026 Creative Genius Award Winners

Columbia, MD, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every great design begins with a spark of creativity, and global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc., is pleased to announce the winners of the 2026 Creative Genius Awards, celebrating extraordinary innovation and technical excellence across architecture, interiors, landscape, and entertainment design disciplines.

The inaugural competition drew hundreds of submissions from around the world, each showcasing how designers use Vectorworks to transform vision into reality. In every category, one grand‑prize project earned the title of Creative Genius, and two additional projects were honored as Design Innovators.

A panel of Vectorworks executives, industry experts, and creative professionals evaluated entries on design quality, effective use of Vectorworks features, originality and innovation, presentation, and sustainability.

“The Vectorworks community continues to inspire us with their imagination and mastery,” said Vectorworks Director of Customer Experience Tamsin Slatter. “Each Creative Genius Award winner exemplifies what’s possible when technology meets vision — pushing the limits of what can be drawn, documented, and delivered. Their work advances design in their own disciplines and sets a benchmark for how Vectorworks can be used to solve complex, real‑world challenges.”

Congratulations to this year’s Creative Genius Award winners and Design Innovators:

Architecture



Creative Genius: Habit Studio – Falkland Retrofit – Modeling the Past, Designing the Future: The Falkland EnerPHit Retrofit



Recognized for its detailed model, reporting, and 3D visualization that enabled a deep‑energy retrofit while still honoring the building’s history, craft, and design excellence.



Design Innovators:

Chris Burke, AtLrg – EV606

Zeno da Ros – Le Torri del Parco: From Parametric Concept to Built Reality

Interior Design



Creative Genius: 株式会社WIN WIN – The Breeze of Yamate Bluff



Selected for harmonizing beautiful architecture with an atmospheric interior that conveys the movement of nature through a balanced use of stone and reclaimed timber, supported by strong documentation and storytelling.

Design Innovators:

Yoshiteru Nishio – Osaka Kansai Electric Power Pavilion Shop

Vince Alafaci, ACME Interiors and Architecture – The Felons Barrel Room at Manly Wharf

Entertainment Design



Creative Genius: Ibrahim Kandemir Design Studio – Istanbul Festival



Chosen for its visually striking, fully realized production and exceptional technical documentation, with cohesive integration of lighting, video, and staging, supported by a comprehensive suite of drawings and heat maps that exemplify best practices for large‑scale event design.



Design Innovators:

Stuart Allyn, ADR Studios – Long Island High School for the Arts – Theatre Renovation

Lorenzo de Pascalis, Exstreme – Geolier Ippodrome 2025 Production Design

Landscape Design



Creative Genius: PWL Partnership – Promontory Park

Selected for demonstrating that site design can meet and exceed sustainability objectives without sacrificing aesthetic quality, PWL Partnership transformed a standard design file into a hybrid, data‑rich Vectorworks landscape model that combined scripting, GIS, terrain modeling, and internal libraries into a single workflow. This approach enabled real‑time tracking of key metrics and helped shape an accessible, engaging public‑realm experience.

Design Innovators

Nick Züchner – BIM in Landscape Architecture

Jim Rounsevell – Twisted Pretzel (Waisen Bridge Concepts)

Each Creative Genius Award winner will receive $5,000 USD, Vectorworks certification and training, a free pass to a leading industry show, exclusive Vectorworks swag, and a custom tech bundle. Vectorworks also recognized the Design Innovators for their outstanding work and creative use of the software, awarding them professional training and exclusive swag.

Discover how Vectorworks helps designers turn bold ideas into reality by exploring customer stories in the Vectorworks Newsroom, deepening your skills with Vectorworks University, or starting a free 7‑day trial of Vectorworks to experience the software first-hand.

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture and design, and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Professionals worldwide are using Vectorworks on Mac and Windows to create, connect, and influence the next generation of design. Built with designers in mind since 1985, Vectorworks software offers you the freedom to follow your imagination wherever it leads you. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how you can design without limits at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.

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