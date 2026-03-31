“La Mariée,” Vancouver’s first immersive bridal experience, returns to Rosewood Hotel Georgia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Mariée, Vancouver’s first immersive bridal experience, will return in 2026 at the historic Rosewood Hotel Georgia. The debut production sold out, welcoming more than 150 guests and featuring over 17 leading wedding professional teams from across Western Canada.
The event’s return reflects a broader shift within the wedding industry towards more curated celebrations. Industry observers comment that amid current economic conditions, couples are increasingly prioritizing intentional guest experiences and more intimate, meaningful gatherings over traditional large-scale weddings.
Positioned at the intersection of wedding, fashion, and performance, La Mariée departs from the conventional bridal show format. Instead, it presents a narrative-driven environment where guests are immersed in a story through design-led production and an elevated setting.
“La Mariée celebrates the beauty and depth of marriage through visual storytelling and refined guest experiences. Every wedding tells a story and we believe it deserves to be thoughtfully told,” says Jenny Kim, founder of La Mariée.
The 2026 production introduces a new narrative, focusing on the wedding reception as a central moment of celebration; when joy expands and becomes a shared moment among all. Through immersive environments and artistic direction, the event aims to translate that collective joy into a lived experience.
Celebration with Purpose
In addition to its focus on celebrating the beauty of new beginnings, La Mariée 2026 will introduce its first community initiative in partnership with Union Gospel Mission (UGM), a nonprofit organization serving individuals experiencing homelessness and poverty in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.
“The mission of UGM to serve people in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside reflects the kind of hope I believe can transform lives and offer new beginnings to those facing hardship,” says Kim.
About La Mariée
La Mariée is a curated bridal experience based in Vancouver, Canada. Founded by Jenny Kim of JENK Event Design, the platform brings together leading creatives and modern engaged couples.
Event Details
Location: Rosewood Hotel Georgia
Date: November 6, 2026
Expected Attendance: 150+ guests
Limited Partnership Applications Now Open for 2026 Production
The event offers brands the opportunity to connect with engaged couples and collaborate alongside some of the region’s most respected wedding professionals.
Applications are open to brands in areas such as:
- Bridal fashion designers and ateliers
- Suit and menswear brands
- Fine jewelry and accessory designers
- Floral and event designers
- Beauty and wellness brands
- Photographers and filmmakers
- Stationery designers and calligraphers
- Cake artists and culinary creators
- Travel and honeymoon specialists
- Airlines and travel partners
- Destination wedding planners
- Specialty wedding service providers
For more information, visit https://www.jenkeventdesign.com/lamariee-partnership
Media Partnerships & Coverage Opportunities
Publications covering weddings, luxury lifestyle, fashion, design, and culture are invited to explore media partnership opportunities, including bridal publications, luxury lifestyle magazines, fashion media, design publications, and cultural outlets.
Selected media partners will receive:
- Early access to the 2026 campaign reveal and creative concept
- Opportunities for editorial storytelling and behind-the-scenes coverage
- VIP media access during the event
Media outlets interested in collaborating are invited to connect with the La Mariée team as planning begins for the 2026 production.
Media Contact
Jenny Kim
Email: team@jenkeventdesign.com
Website: https://www.jenkeventdesign.com/lamariee
Instagram: @lamarieeofficial
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef80240e-3207-490a-a04e-7a054f3bc9e3