“La Mariée,” Vancouver’s first immersive bridal experience, returns to Rosewood Hotel Georgia





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Mariée, Vancouver’s first immersive bridal experience, will return in 2026 at the historic Rosewood Hotel Georgia . The debut production sold out, welcoming more than 150 guests and featuring over 17 leading wedding professional teams from across Western Canada.



The event’s return reflects a broader shift within the wedding industry towards more curated celebrations. Industry observers comment that amid current economic conditions, couples are increasingly prioritizing intentional guest experiences and more intimate, meaningful gatherings over traditional large-scale weddings.

Positioned at the intersection of wedding, fashion, and performance, La Mariée departs from the conventional bridal show format. Instead, it presents a narrative-driven environment where guests are immersed in a story through design-led production and an elevated setting.

“La Mariée celebrates the beauty and depth of marriage through visual storytelling and refined guest experiences. Every wedding tells a story and we believe it deserves to be thoughtfully told,” says Jenny Kim, founder of La Mariée.

The 2026 production introduces a new narrative, focusing on the wedding reception as a central moment of celebration; when joy expands and becomes a shared moment among all. Through immersive environments and artistic direction, the event aims to translate that collective joy into a lived experience.

Celebration with Purpose

In addition to its focus on celebrating the beauty of new beginnings, La Mariée 2026 will introduce its first community initiative in partnership with Union Gospel Mission (UGM), a nonprofit organization serving individuals experiencing homelessness and poverty in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

“The mission of UGM to serve people in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside reflects the kind of hope I believe can transform lives and offer new beginnings to those facing hardship,” says Kim.

About La Mariée

La Mariée is a curated bridal experience based in Vancouver, Canada. Founded by Jenny Kim of JENK Event Design , the platform brings together leading creatives and modern engaged couples.

Event Details

Location: Rosewood Hotel Georgia

Date: November 6, 2026

Expected Attendance: 150+ guests

Limited Partnership Applications Now Open for 2026 Production

The event offers brands the opportunity to connect with engaged couples and collaborate alongside some of the region’s most respected wedding professionals.



Applications are open to brands in areas such as:

Bridal fashion designers and ateliers

Suit and menswear brands

Fine jewelry and accessory designers

Floral and event designers

Beauty and wellness brands

Photographers and filmmakers

Stationery designers and calligraphers

Cake artists and culinary creators

Travel and honeymoon specialists

Airlines and travel partners

Destination wedding planners

Specialty wedding service providers





For more information, visit https://www.jenkeventdesign.com/lamariee-partnership



Media Partnerships & Coverage Opportunities

Publications covering weddings, luxury lifestyle, fashion, design, and culture are invited to explore media partnership opportunities, including bridal publications, luxury lifestyle magazines, fashion media, design publications, and cultural outlets.

Selected media partners will receive:

Early access to the 2026 campaign reveal and creative concept

Opportunities for editorial storytelling and behind-the-scenes coverage

VIP media access during the event





Media outlets interested in collaborating are invited to connect with the La Mariée team as planning begins for the 2026 production.

Media Contact

Jenny Kim

Email: team@jenkeventdesign.com

Website: https://www.jenkeventdesign.com/lamariee

Instagram: @lamarieeofficial

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef80240e-3207-490a-a04e-7a054f3bc9e3