Proactis SA 12 months revenue 31 January 2026

Proactis SA Announces Financial Information for the year ended 31 January 2026

Paris – March 31, 2026 – Proactis SA (Euronext: PROAC), a leading provider of comprehensive spend management and business process collaboration solutions, today announces financial information for the year ended 31 January 2026, in accordance with the “European Transparency Obligations Directive” financial disclosure requirements.

Financial data

in € million Year ended 31 Jan 2026 Year ended 31 Jan 2025 % Change

2026/2025(*) Consolidated Operational Revenue 4.7 5.5 (15) % SaaS (**) 4.4 5.0 (13) % Services 0.3 0.4 (37) % Management fees 4.6 3.8 21 % Consolidated Revenue 9.3 9.3 0 % (unaudited Figures) (*) Percentages calculated on exact numbers, not the rounded numbers shown

(**) SaaS is a model of delivering technology where a software solution is hosted (cloud computing) as a service for its customers.

Clients do not buy the technology but pay a subscription fee to use it.

Consolidated Operational Revenue of €4.7m has declined by 15% since the prior year. It was previously announced that the Proactis SA Group is optimising its product offering to focus on core products which bring greater synergies and cost efficiencies in supporting and developing these core products. As a result, natural attrition occurred from customers who did not wish to migrate to the core product offering and Operational Revenue consequently declined.

Management fees of €4.6m are charges to related parties within the wider Proactis Group and include licence fees, recharging of shared resources and the recharge of the services provided by the Shared Service centre in Manila, Philippines, which is a branch of Proactis SA. Proactis SA’s majority parent company, Proactis Topco Limited has undertaken a full review of all costs in the wider Proactis Group and, during the second half of the year ended 31 January 2026, proceeded to transition certain R&D and product support roles to the shared service centre in Manila. This has resulted in an increase in average headcount in Manila by approx. 30% year on year contributing to the increase in Management Fees.

As part of the transition of certain roles to Manila, a restructuring programme took place which sought to ensure the roles are being performed in the most appropriate location as well as ensuring those roles meet the needs of Proactis and its customers with its reinvigorated product offering. A total of approximately 40 roles across all companies in the Proactis SA Group have been impacted and the year-end provision is being finalised. By optimising the location and skill set of the Proactis employees, it is anticipated that the Proactis SA Group will deliver improved returns for shareholders.

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About Proactis SA (https://www.proactis.com/proactis-sa), a Proactis Company

Proactis SA connects companies by providing business spend management and collaborative business process automation solutions for both goods and services, through The Business Network. Our solutions integrate with any ERP or procurement system, providing our customers with an easy-to-use solution which drives adoption, compliance and savings.

Proactis SA has operations in France, Germany, USA and Manila.

Listed in Compartment C on the Euronext Paris Eurolist.

ISIN: FR0004052561, Euronext: PROAC, Reuters: HBWO.LN, Bloomberg: HBW.FP

Contacts

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 25 55 00

E-mail: investorContact@proactis.com

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