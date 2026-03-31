AlayaCare chosen by Oliver's Nannies to support childcare operations across 9 states

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlayaCare, a leading provider of cloud-based home care solutions, is pleased to announce that Oliver's Nannies, a rapidly growing franchise network of premium in-home childcare and nanny placement agencies, has chosen AlayaCare to support its business operations across the country — reflecting AlayaCare's commitment to empowering care organizations across the United States with best-in-class technology.

Oliver's Nannies currently operates franchise locations across nine states — Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina — with Nevada coming soon. As the network continues to scale, Oliver's Nannies recognized the need for a unified, cloud-based platform capable of supporting consistent operations, caregiver management, scheduling, and reporting across every location.

"We are proud to welcome Oliver's Nannies to the AlayaCare platform," said Adrian Schauer, founder and CEO of AlayaCare. "Their franchise model is a testament to the growing demand for trusted, professional in-home childcare across America. We look forward to giving their teams the tools they need to deliver an exceptional, consistent experience for families from coast to coast."

By adopting AlayaCare's platform, Oliver's Nannies will be equipped to streamline operations across its entire franchise network — reducing administrative burden, improving caregiver coordination, and enabling leadership to maintain visibility and quality standards across all locations. The platform provides a centralized foundation that grows with the organization, supporting Oliver's Nannies as it continues to add new franchise locations throughout the country.

"AlayaCare gives us the operational backbone we need to grow while enhancing the personal, high-touch service our families rely on," said Kathy Livingston, President & Founder of Oliver's Nannies. "With locations spanning the country, we needed a platform that could bring our entire network together — and AlayaCare delivers exactly that."

Oliver's Nannies prides itself on being a local business at heart, with teams available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to ensure every family feels supported, guided, and matched with the right caregiver. AlayaCare's technology will help Oliver's Nannies preserve that personal connection at scale, empowering franchise owners and their teams to focus on what matters most — the families and children they serve.

With a shared commitment to raising the standard of in-home care, AlayaCare and Oliver's Nannies are positioned to redefine what modern nanny placement and childcare services can look like across the United States.

About Oliver's Nannies

Founded in 2018, Oliver's Nannies is a full-service nanny agency and franchise network connecting families with trusted, thoroughly vetted in-home childcare professionals across nine states. Through its proprietary Olico® Care Matching system, flexible care programs, and 24/7 support, Oliver's Nannies delivers personalized childcare solutions that give families peace of mind. Learn more at oliversnannies.com.

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end platform designed to serve public, private, and non-profit home-based and community care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 and now with over 600 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit AlayaCare.com.

Media contact:

Monica Szalajko

monica.szalajko@alayacare.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e78c981-cce5-496c-920a-f82d5d5be404