



CAPE COD, Mass., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mōcean™, the wellness energy drink for anyone who has outgrown neon-colored battery acid marketed to kids, announced the first durian-flavored energy drink in the world. The LTO edit draws on the Filipino heritage of Co-Founder and Master Brewer Tony Vieira whose expertise has produced some of North America's most iconic beverages and now, apparently, its most polarizing.

The "King of Fruits," carries a flavor devotees describe as "complex," while others suggest it is "reminiscent of a dead cat on an Arizona highway." Across Southeast Asia, durian is banned from public transit, hotels, and airports.

"Durian wasn't just a fruit in my family. It was a first-class spectacle," said Tony. "My mother would crack one open and half the neighborhood would show up. The other half would call for cadaver dogs."

Mōcean™ sources its durian via triple-sealed containment vessels originally designed for biohazard transport and a fulfillment team staffed exclusively by workers without a functioning sense of smell.

"We're not here to play it safe," said Co-Founder Christian Vieira. "We put the word 'ocean' in our name and launched a flavor that could get us banned from a cruise ship."

Harvard University's Behavior Sciences Lab administered the controversial Triple Blind Rorschach-Keller protocol on one hundred core Mōcean™ consumers. Former MLB pitcher Sidd Finch, who wishes to remain anonymous, stated: "I'm struggling. My Tibetan upbringing would have me focus on the positives… but this drink's aroma could make a maggot puke."

In response, Tony stated that "A prophet is never recognized in his own lifetime."

Mōcean™ Durian will be available in extremely limited quantities at www.drinkmocean.energy on April 1, 2026. One day only secure yours before the flavor "disappears forever, or until we lose another bet."

About Mōcean DrinkWerx

Founded by Tony and Christian Vieira, Mōcean DrinkWerx is a functional energy drink company dedicated to immunity and wellness through premium, taurine-free formulations. Inspired by Eastern botanical traditions and backed by Tony's 36 years of expertise, Mōcean™ creates energy drinks for health-conscious adults. Four core flavors available: Mandarin, Blueberry Pom, Strawberry Guava, and White Peach.

For more information about Mōcean DrinkWerx, visit www.drinkmocean.energy.

Press Contact:

Heather Holmes

heather@publicityforgood.com

1+(828)332-5307

publicityforgood.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7da4f22-d328-41e7-b9b5-482010d26cc8