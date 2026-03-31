Amundi: Publication of the 2025 Universal Registration Document



Amundi announces the filing of its 2025 Universal Registration Document to the French securities regulator, the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), on 31 March 2025, under the registration number D.26-0183.

This 2025 Universal Registration Document is now available in French only on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org) and in the shareholders section of the Amundi website (http://about.amundi.com), in both French and English. It is also available at Amundi Head Office at 91–93 Boulevard Pasteur, 75015 Paris, or by request through mail at investor.relations@amundi.com.

The following documents are included in the 2025 Universal Registration Document:

the annual financial report;

the sustainability statement;

the report on corporate governance;

information relating to the fees of statutory auditors.

About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players1, offers its 200 million clients - retail, institutional and corporate - a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in traditional or real assets. This offering is enhanced with IT tools and services to cover the entire savings value chain. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages close to €2.4 trillion of assets2.

With its six international investment hubs3, financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape.

Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,400 employees in 34 countries.

Amundi, a trusted partner, working every day in the interest of its clients and society

www.amundi.com

Press contacts:

Natacha Andermahr

Tel. +33 1 76 37 86 05

natacha.andermahr@amundi.com

Corentin Henry

Tel. +33 1 76 36 26 96

corentin.henry@amundi.com

Investor contacts:

Cyril Meilland, CFA

Tel. +33 1 76 32 62 67

cyril.meilland@amundi.com

Thomas Lapeyre

Tel. +33 1 76 33 70 54

thomas.lapeyre@amundi.com

Annabelle Wiriath

Tel. + 33 1 76 32 43 92

annabelle.wiriath@amundi.com

1 Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2025, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2024.

2 Amundi data as at 31/12/2025.

3 Paris, London, Dublin, Milan, Tokyo and San Antonio (via a strategic partnership with Victory Capital).

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