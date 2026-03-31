New Study Reveals the “Transactional Gap”: 1 in 4 QSR Guests Missing Human Connection in the Age of AI

OTTAWA, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intouch Insight Ltd. (TSXV: INX) (OTCQX: INXSF) (“Intouch” or the “Company”), a leader in customer experience management solutions, today released the results of its 2026 On-Premises Study, revealing a critical disconnect between operational efficiency and genuine hospitality in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry. As brands increasingly turn to AI and automation to bridge the labor gap, a new "Transactional Gap" has emerged: high technical proficiency overshadowed by a decline in human interactions.

The study, which encompassed 753 mystery shops across 10 leading brands, found that while the industry has improved its speed of service by a full minute, nearly 22% of guests are leaving without receiving a basic "thank you."

The Hospitality Deficit: When Efficiency Replaces Empathy

The data highlights a decline in several traditional hospitality markers, signaling a "Greeting Gap" where over 27% of guests were not acknowledged upon entering the restaurant. As technology continues to play a larger part in the QSR experience, the more "human" parts of the service model are thinning out:

The Smile Shortage : A smile was observed in only 64.3% of visits.

: A smile was observed in only 64.3% of visits. The Courtesy Deficit : The use of the word "please" dropped to 29.9% from 32.5% in 2025.

: The use of the word "please" dropped to 29.9% from 32.5% in 2025. The Cost of Not Friendly: When service moved from "Friendly" to "Not Friendly," guest satisfaction plummeted from 98.9% to 31.2%.



Speed vs. Perception

While hospitality is lagging and operational speed remains a primary driver of satisfaction, the study highlights that perception matters as much as the stopwatch. The study-wide average service time was 04:03, a full minute faster than the 2025 results, which is a huge win for the industry. However, data shows that when guests perceived speed as slower than expected, overall satisfaction dropped significantly from 96.7% to 76.9%, regardless of the actual time elapsed, suggesting that a lack of human engagement may make the wait feel longer.

"The 2026 study highlights a clear trade-off: the industry is getting faster, but service quality is eroding. Attentiveness without warmth is simply compliance, not service,” says Sarah Beckett, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Intouch Insight. “As technology becomes more embedded in the guest experience, frontline staff need to become hospitality specialists. The brands that win will be the ones that use AI to enable more human connection, not less. In an era of high-speed automation, that human element is the real competitive advantage.”

The Revenue Cost of the Transactional Gap

The “Transactional Gap” also extends to revenue generation. As the data illustrates, there is variability in the use of the practice of suggestive selling across brands. While the study-wide rate for suggestive selling sat at 60.6%, the two high-volume beverage brands examined, Starbucks (19.7%) and Dunkin’ (23.7%), showed usage of the practice far below this benchmark.

The findings, across these three themes, highlight an industry-wide trend where brands that prioritize high-speed, high-volume transactions often condense the customer interaction to its more functional elements. While a speed-first approach optimizes efficiency, the data suggests that as interactions become more brief and automated, there’s a diminishing window for the proactive engagement that drives deeper customer connections and long-term loyalty.

For more information and to access the full 2026 On-Premises Study results, visit intouchinsight.com .

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight is a customer experience (CX) solutions company, specializing in helping multi-location brands achieve operational excellence and exceed customer expectations. The company provides mystery shopping, operational audits, and customer feedback software to over 300 of the world’s most beloved brands.

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