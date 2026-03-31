UPDATE - Lumina Therapy Alliance Expands National Footprint with Addition of The Therapy Group of DC, Reaching Nearly 400 Clinicians Nationwide

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumina Therapy Alliance , a growing national network of premier, in-person mental health practices, today announced that The Therapy Group of DC has joined its alliance. With this addition, Lumina now approaches nearly 400 clinicians across key U.S. markets, continuing its rapid national expansion.

Based in Washington, DC, The Therapy Group of DC is widely recognized as one of the region’s most prestigious and clinically sophisticated group practices. Known for its strong presence in the nation’s capital, the practice provides high-touch, in-person psychotherapy services to executives, attorneys, law firm partners, and senior leaders navigating the unique demands of high-performance professional environments.

Led by Dr. Brad Brenner, the practice has built a reputation for delivering thoughtful, discreet, and deeply personalized care within beautifully designed brick-and-mortar offices. The team’s experience working with individuals in positions of influence and responsibility makes them a natural fit for Lumina’s employer-focused, concierge model.

“Joining Lumina Therapy Alliance is an exciting step for our practice,” said Dr. Brad Brenner. “We’ve always believed in the power of in-person therapy and the importance of creating a space where people can engage in meaningful, transformative work. Lumina’s commitment to high-quality, relationship-driven care aligns perfectly with our values, and we’re proud to be part of a network that is elevating mental health care on a national level.”

Lumina Therapy Alliance was founded to bring together leading brick-and-mortar practices that prioritize human connection, clinical excellence, and a premium in-person experience—particularly for professionals and executives who benefit from a more personalized and consistent standard of care.

“With The Therapy Group of DC joining Lumina, we are strengthening our presence in one of the most important professional markets in the country,” said Dr. Daniel (Danny) Selling. “Brad and his team have built an exceptional practice serving top executives, attorneys, and leaders in Washington, DC. Their experience, reputation, and commitment to in-person care make them an ideal partner as we continue to expand Lumina’s national footprint.”

As Lumina grows, the alliance continues to focus on partnering with practices that share a commitment to delivering high-quality, in-person mental health services in thoughtfully designed environments—offering an alternative to impersonal, app-based models that often fail to engage today’s workforce.

The addition of The Therapy Group of DC marks another milestone in Lumina’s mission to build a national network of elite practices capable of serving employers and professionals with a more human, connected approach to care.

About Lumina Therapy Alliance

Lumina Therapy Alliance is a national network of premier mental health practices dedicated to delivering high-quality, in-person therapy through a concierge, relationship-driven model. By partnering with leading brick-and-mortar practices across major U.S. markets, Lumina provides employers and individuals with access to exceptional clinical care designed to drive meaningful outcomes.

About The Therapy Group of DC

The Therapy Group of DC is a leading Washington, DC-based psychotherapy practice known for its experienced clinicians, sophisticated clinical approach, and strong reputation among executives, attorneys, and professionals. The practice offers in-person therapy in thoughtfully designed office spaces, emphasizing privacy, depth, and personalized care.

Contact

contact@luminatherapyalliance.com

www.luminatherapyalliance.com