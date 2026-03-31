United Steelworkers union supports Alberta NDP’s energy future plan

CALGARY, Alberta, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) is supporting the Alberta NDP’s “Building Alberta’s Energy Future” plan, calling it a forward-looking approach that puts workers first while supporting economic stability and long-term growth.

The plan announced by Alberta New Democrat leader Naheed Nenshi outlines a strategy under an Alberta New Democratic government that will expand Canada’s energy capacity, including optimizing the Trans Mountain Expansion, exploring new pipeline routes, increasing natural gas exports and investing in renewable energy and critical minerals.

“It’s refreshing to see a focus on critical minerals that includes domestic processing and stronger Canadian supply chains. If we get this right, it means more good union jobs for Alberta workers, more Canadian-made materials and more economic security,” said Scott Lunny, USW Western Canada Director.

USW is calling for major energy and infrastructure projects to deliver real benefits for Canadian workers. That includes commitments to fair wages, stronger labour standards and the use of Canadian-made materials.

“We need to make sure these projects are built by skilled union labour and that they use Canadian-made steel and materials. That’s how we will maximize the economic benefits here at home and support good jobs in Alberta and across the country,” said Lunny.

The union says that achieving this will require strong collaboration and inclusive decision-making across all levels of government and stakeholders.

“At a time of global uncertainty, it’s critical that leaders at all levels of government, opposition and Indigenous communities work together to build an energy future that works for everyone. Equally important is for labour to have a seat at the table to help shape the policies that impact our members’ livelihoods and the USW stands ready to be part of these discussions,” added Lunny.

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union’s strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

For more information:

Scott Lunny

USW Western Canada Director

604-329-5308

slunny@usw.ca

Brett Barden

USW Communications

604-445-6956

bbarden@usw.ca