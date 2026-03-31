Egnyte Introduces AI Safeguards as a New Layer of AI Security for Corporate Content

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Egnyte, a leader in secure content collaboration, intelligence, and governance, today announced two major additions to the Egnyte Content Cloud: AI Safeguards, giving organizations granular control over how AI interacts with sensitive content, and a deeply integrated AI Assistant that acts as a built-in collaborator across Egnyte workspaces.

The announcements mark the next chapter of Egnyte’s AI strategy: providing an artificial intelligence layer that increases user productivity, accelerates workflows, and ensures every organization remains in control of its data.

AI Safeguards: Governance for the Real World

As organizations accelerate AI adoption, ungoverned access to sensitive content by AI systems represents a growing and underappreciated risk. Egnyte’s AI Safeguards addresses this directly by embedding AI controls into the same platform that already manages content, permissions, and governance policies.

AI Safeguards enables IT and compliance teams to precisely define which users, groups, file locations, and file properties can be processed by AI. AI interactions are visible and auditable through detailed reports, helping reduce the risk that AI becomes a black box inside the organization.

“The governance question is the one we hear constantly from IT and security leaders right now — they want to move fast on AI, but they're worried about what they can't see or control,” said Amy Machado, Sr. Research Manager, Content and Knowledge Discovery Strategies at IDC. “What's interesting about Egnyte's approach is that they've pulled AI Safeguards out as its own layer, which shows a pointed effort to allay those fears. And when you zoom out, there's actually a broader ecosystem play here, because content, connectors, agents, and governance are all tied together. For mid-market companies in regulated industries, that's a meaningful architecture. Some vendors treat safety as a feature, but Egnyte considers it a foundational layer.”

AI Assistant: Your Go-To Collaborator, Built into Your Workspace

Egnyte’s AI Assistant evolves its Copilot into a true built‑in collaborator. It isn’t a chatbot layered on top of your content; it understands context, including each user’s content, permissions, and business context.

Users can ask questions, generate content, and automate tasks directly within their work in Egnyte. This approach drives faster adoption and more consistent results, without requiring behavior changes or extensive training.

“Rocket Benefits relies on AI Assistant, eSign, and PDF tools to manage high‑volume, detail‑driven work efficiently,” said Cassie Phillips, Special Project Manager at Rocket Benefits. “Having these capabilities integrated into a single workflow allows our team to move quickly while maintaining accuracy and consistency across client‑facing documents.”

Integrating AI Throughout the Egnyte Experience

Egnyte also introduced additional enhancements that bring AI closer to everyday work:

AI in the Desktop App allows users to ask questions, access agents, and trigger workflows directly from the desktop, where they spend most of their time. According to Egnyte’s internal data, more than 70% of content across all Egnyte domains comes from the desktop app, which is the preferred experience for users working on complex, mission-critical content such as CAD designs and Adobe projects.

allows users to ask questions, access agents, and trigger workflows directly from the desktop, where they spend most of their time. According to Egnyte’s internal data, more than 70% of content across all Egnyte domains comes from the desktop app, which is the preferred experience for users working on complex, mission-critical content such as CAD designs and Adobe projects. AI Actions surfaced throughout Egnyte experiences enable users to leverage intelligent insights without switching between documents or applications or leaving the product.

surfaced throughout Egnyte experiences enable users to leverage intelligent insights without switching between documents or applications or leaving the product. Agentic Search that goes beyond keyword matching to understand natural language questions to analyze intent, content, and metadata, and return direct, cited answers, helping users quickly find information and make informed decisions.

that goes beyond keyword matching to understand natural language questions to analyze intent, content, and metadata, and return direct, cited answers, helping users quickly find information and make informed decisions. AI Audit Reporting provides full visibility into AI use across the organization, tracking who analyzed which content and when, so policies can be enforced with confidence.

Context-Aware AI Makes Every Interaction Safer and More Effective

Unlike context-blind AI tools, Egnyte serves as the secure, intelligent context layer, providing large language models with metadata and relationships to produce accurate, relevant, and compliant results. By combining content, permissions, and governance, Egnyte ensures AI systems operate with a real‑time understanding of business rules and data sensitivity.

“Egnyte has been building AI into its platform for more than a decade,” said Prasad Gune, Chief Product Officer at Egnyte. “By combining content, permissions, and governance, we are uniquely positioned to be the secure, intelligent context layer connecting AI tools in your stack and giving them the information they need to drive real outcomes. We aren’t just adding AI features, we are ensuring that the Egnyte Content Cloud empowers every organization to be more in control of their data and how it’s leveraged while making AI tools smarter and workflows faster.”

To learn more about Egnyte’s latest innovations, check out the dedicated product pages for AI Safeguards and AI Assistant.

You can also find additional insights on the Egnyte Blog or watch the 2026 State of Egnyte keynote for a deeper dive into our AI vision.

AI features are designed to assist users and may require human review. Features and results may vary by plan configuration.

About Egnyte

Egnyte combines the power of cloud content management, data security, and AI into one intelligent content platform. More than 23,000 customers trust Egnyte to improve employee productivity, automate business processes, and safeguard critical data, in addition to offering specialized content intelligence and automation solutions across industries, including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), life sciences, and financial services. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com.

Media Contact:

Erin Mancini

Sr Manager, Public Relations

media@egnyte.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a57a99cd-a64f-4ab2-9c56-53cd73d8631c