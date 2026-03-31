Toll Brothers Announces New Shallowford Pointe Community Coming Soon to Marietta, Georgia

MARIETTA, Ga., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Shallowford Pointe, is coming soon to Marietta, Georgia. Nestled in the vibrant East Cobb area, this exclusive community features luxury single-family homes, dynamic resort-style amenities, and access to highly rated Cobb County schools. Site work is underway at 3058 Waterfront Drive, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in late 2026.





Shallowford Pointe will offer sophisticated single-family home designs with 3-5 bedrooms and 2.5 to 3.5 baths, ranging from approximately 2,300 to 3,600+ square feet with open-concept floor plans and stylish finishes. Homes will be priced from $1 million. Future residents will enjoy vibrant resort-style amenities, including a pool, cabana, grill station, and a covered open-air lounge with an outdoor fireplace.

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





"Shallowford Pointe provides an exceptional opportunity to live in a luxury home in one of East Cobb's most desirable locations," said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. "With dynamic amenities, proximity to premier shopping and entertainment, and access to top-rated schools, this community is perfect for home shoppers seeking the best of East Cobb living."

Residents of Shallowford Pointe will benefit from its prime location just minutes from Avenue East Cobb, offering premier dining, shopping, and entertainment options. The community is situated within the highly rated Cobb County School District.





For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Shallowford Pointe, call (888) 686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/GA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e92293c-ec32-402f-a322-bea708e93a7c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17132403-9a77-487e-b680-87c54cfee8a2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48a6ad31-633f-45a6-b01b-e86c4e5b9311

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)