Iceland Seafood International hf: Completes auction of bills

 | Source: Iceland Seafood International hf. Iceland Seafood International hf.

Iceland Seafood International hf. has concluded an offering of 6-month bills in the new series ICESEA 26 1007.
Total offers for bills in the auction amounted to ISK 1.240 million and offers were accepted for ISK 680 million at a simple rate of 8.49%. The bills are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland in the coming weeks.  


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