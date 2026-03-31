Independent Bank Corporation Announces Date for Its First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP), the holding company of Independent Bank, a Michigan-based community bank, announced that it expects to issue its 2026 first quarter results on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at approximately 8:00 am ET. The release will be available on the Internet at IndependentBa nk.com within the “News” section of the “Investor Relations” area of the Company’s website.

Brad Kessel, President and CEO, Gavin Mohr, CFO and Joel Rahn, EVP Commercial Banking will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 11:00 am ET on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

To access via phone, participants will need to register using the following link where they will be provided a phone number and access code: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BId259863bf9e8463883aeddb939de1580

In order to view the webcast and presentation slides, please go to https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/989vrdc9 during the time of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available until April 23, 2027.

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $5.5 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, insurance and title services. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

For more information, please visit our website at: IndependentBank.com .

Contact: William B. Kessel, President and CEO, 616.447.3933 Gavin A. Mohr, Chief Financial Officer, 616.447.3929



