Westgate Resorts Completes $207 Million Securitization of Timeshare Loans

ORLANDO, Fla., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westgate Resorts, the largest privately held timeshare and vacation experience company, announced today that it has completed a securitization through Westgate Resorts 2026-1 LLC (the "Issuer") for the issuance of $207 million of timeshare collateralized notes to 15 different investors, its 18th securitization since 2012. The advance rate on the transaction was 90.28% percent.

“We are very pleased with the results of this securitization, particularly given the current market backdrop,” said John Willman, Chief Financial Officer of Westgate Resorts. “The strong investor demand resulted in six new investors and solid subscription levels across the capital stack, with nearly $1 billion in orders. The competitive pricing underscores the resilience of our platform and the discipline of our financing strategy.”

The securitization was rated by DBRS Morningstar, and four classes of Notes were issued for $80.4 million of AAA rated Class A Notes, $63.3 million of A rated Class B Notes, $44.7 million of BBB rated Class C Notes, and $18.6 million of BB rated Class D Notes. The transaction achieved an overall weighted average yield rate of 5.626%. Capital One Securities served as Sole Structuring Advisor and Joint Bookrunning Manager – Triumph Capital Markets served as Joint Bookrunner.

The notes were offered in a private placement within the United States to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A and outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act 1933, as amended.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act 1993, as amended, or any state securities law. Unless so registered, the Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

ABOUT WESTGATE RESORTS

Westgate Resorts is a diversified hospitality company headquartered in Orlando, Fla., featuring the largest privately held timeshare resort club in the world and a portfolio of nearly 60 resort properties. The company offers spacious villa accommodations, world-class amenities, and family-friendly destinations in sought-after locations such as Orlando, Las Vegas, Gatlinburg, Park City, and Myrtle Beach. In 2025, the company expanded its footprint with the addition of VI Resorts by Westgate, enhancing its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico. Since its founding in 1982, Westgate has focused on creating memorable vacations and delivering exceptional service, while maintaining a commitment to innovation, hospitality, and community engagement. Whether guests are seeking relaxation, adventure, or a combination of both, the company’s 9,000 Team Members provide personalized and value-driven getaways tailored to every traveler’s needs. Connect with Westgate Resorts on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook and learn more at WestgateResorts.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Steven Goldsmith | media@westgateresorts.com