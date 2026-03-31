Clean Group Marks 25 Years of Excellence, Showcases Triple ISO Credentials and Robotic Cleaning Innovation





SYDNEY, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Group, a leading Australian provider of commercial cleaning solutions, proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary, marking a milestone of innovation, reliability, and continuous growth. The company, renowned for its triple ISO certification, serves more than 5,000 commercial clients across Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

Over the years, Clean Group has set new benchmarks in hygiene and workplace safety, offering specialized services such as office, gym, and medical centre cleaning. Its commitment to quality and sustainability has positioned it among Australia’s most trusted cleaning providers.

“Our success over the past 25 years comes down to an unwavering focus on trust, technology, and total client satisfaction,” said Suji Siv, Founder and CEO of Clean Group. “We’ve grown not by standing still, but by investing in new innovations like the robotic cleaning technologies we showcased at Interclean Shanghai 2025 — pushing the boundaries of what commercial cleaning can achieve.”

Supported by triple ISO certifications in Quality (ISO 9001), Environmental Management (ISO 14001), and Occupational Health & Safety (ISO 45001), Clean Group continues to set industry standards for operational excellence. With annual revenue growth of up to 10%, the company’s success reflects Australia’s broader demand for cleaner, smarter, tech‑driven facilities.

Businesses seeking dependable and high‑calibre cleaning services can learn more or request a consultation.

About Clean Group

Founded in 2001, Clean Group is an Australian-owned commercial cleaning company providing quality cleaning solutions for offices, gyms, healthcare facilities, and large-scale business premises. Serving over 5,000 clients, the company’s reputation is built on professionalism, eco-friendly practices, and triple ISO certification.

Recognised for its innovation and leadership, Clean Group has been featured in international trade events and is fast becoming the authority in commercial cleaning across Australia.

Contact Information

Contact Person’s Name: Suji Siv

Organization / Company: Clean Group

Company website: https://commercialcleaning.au/

Contact Email Address: sales@clean-group.com.au

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/087d005f-0785-450f-8686-a20225038873