Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 31 March 2026 – 7PM CET

Fagron increases share capital through exercise subscription rights

Fagron announces that as a result of the exercise of subscription rights, 104,200 new shares have been issued on 31 March 2026.

In accordance with the Belgian transparency legislation, Fagron notes that its total share capital currently amounts to € 507,462,601.84. The total number of shares with voting rights after the issue amounts to 73,773,104 which is also the total number of voting rights (the ‘denominator’). The total number of rights (formerly known as warrants) to subscribe to not yet issued shares with voting rights amounts to 1,006,633.

Further information

Ignacio Artola

Global Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +34 670385795

ignacio.artola@fagron.com

About Fagron

Fagron is the leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients in more than 38 countries around the world.

The Belgian company Fagron NV is based in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol ‘FAGR’. Fagron’s operational activities are managed through the Dutch company Fagron BV with head office in Rotterdam.

Important information regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. Consequently, Fagron cannot provide any guarantee that such forward-looking statements will, in fact, materialize and cannot accept any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

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