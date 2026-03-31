Spirit Electronics Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification, Demonstrating Unwavering Commitment to Defense Supply Chain Security

PHOENIX, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Electronics, a CUI and ITAR-certified electronics supplier serving the Military-Aerospace markets, announced it has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2, enabling the company to serve as a trusted partner for defense programs managing controlled information in secure supply chain operations.

This milestone demonstrates Spirit's unwavering commitment to safeguarding sensitive information and supporting the defense supply chain with industry-leading cybersecurity practices.

Spirit's CMMC Level 2 certification is now recorded in the Department of Defense Supplier Performance Risk System (SPRS), where it can be confirmed by authorized government and prime contractor personnel, providing immediate visibility and verification of compliance status.

Proven Security. Trusted Partner. Verified Excellence.

CMMC Level 2 certification validates that Spirit Electronics has implemented advanced cybersecurity controls, threat detection capabilities, incident response procedures, and secure information handling protocols across all operations. The independent C3PAO assessment confirms that Spirit meets the highest cybersecurity standards required by the Department of Defense—a designation that significantly reduces compliance uncertainty for DoD contractors and prime integrators.

For defense and aerospace programs, partnering with a CMMC Level 2-certified supplier removes a critical risk factor from the supply chain. Customers can confidently engage Spirit for design, manufacturing, assembly, test, and logistics services while maintaining uninterrupted compliance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) requirements. There is no supplier assessment burden; Spirit's active certification serves as the verification.

Spirit's CMMC Level 2 achievement complements its existing portfolio of certifications—AS9100 (aerospace and defense quality), ISO 9001, and DLA Lab certification—creating a comprehensive, mission-ready compliance framework.

Security as a Promise, Not Just a Requirement

CMMC Level 2 certification reflects the organization's deep commitment to protecting mission-critical data, maintaining secure chain-of-custody protocols, and supporting the integrity of the defense industrial base.

"CMMC Level 2 certification represents more than a credential—it's a commitment to our customers and to the defense mission," said Megan Downie, Vice President of Technology and Corporate Operations of Spirit Electronics. "Our customers operate in an environment of increasing cyber threats and complex compliance requirements. By achieving this certification, we've provided them with verified assurance that their sensitive data and programs are protected by proven, independent-validated security practices. This is what it means to be a trusted partner in the defense supply chain."

About Spirit Electronics

Spirit Electronics is a vertically integrated electronics design and manufacturing solutions provider. We own BOM architecture and time-to-market outcomes—from ASIC design through post-foundry services, advanced packaging, comprehensive screen and qualification, and onshore assembly and test from a certified partner made in the USA, for the USA. Spirit provides the velocity, agility, and capacity to accelerate your program while eliminating supply chain risk. Our trusted facility is AS9100, ISO9001, CMMC Level 2, DLA Lab certified, and purpose-built for high-reliability applications. Spirit is a veteran-owned, woman-owned, small business headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona in the heart of the Silicon Desert.

Visit www.spiritelectronics.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Spirit Communications Team

pr@spiritelectronics.com

(480) 998-1533