Norton Rose Fulbright attracts renowned appellate team

Dallas, TX, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced a significant addition to its appellate capabilities with the arrival of Anne Johnson as a partner and US Head of Appellate in the Dallas office. She is joined in Dallas by senior counsel Kelli Bills and counsel Megan Coker, with senior associate Stephani Michel arriving in Houston.

Widely recognized as one of the top appellate lawyers in Texas, Anne is a formidable appellate advocate with a long track record of success in high-stakes appeals in state and federal courts. She is also frequently engaged by trial teams at every stage of litigation, collaborating before, during and after trial to shape strategy, preserve key issues and position matters for success on appeal.

The group joins from boutique litigation firm Tillotson Johnson & Patton. Ranked and described by Chambers USA as “a fantastic team,” Anne, Kelli, Megan and Stephani bring more than 50 years of combined appellate experience. Their arrival builds on Norton Rose Fulbright’s established strength in high-stakes disputes—and on the firm’s unique ability to deploy integrated appellate and trial resources across its US and global platform.

“Anne brings a depth of appellate experience that has earned her a strong reputation among clients facing the most consequential stages of disputes,” said Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global and US Managing Partner. “Her arrival, along with this accomplished team, reflects our commitment to building a litigation and disputes practice that serves clients at every stage in every market.”

With decades of experience leading high‑performing teams, Anne brings a rare combination of appellate prowess, proven leadership and entrepreneurial instinct to the firm’s practice. She spent more than 26 years earlier in her career at Haynes and Boone, where she served as chair of the litigation department, led the appellate practice group and was a member of the executive committee and board of directors. Pairing deep technical skill with a commercial sensibility, Anne will lead appellate strategy across the firm’s broad national platform, working alongside one of the country’s deepest benches of trial lawyers.

Anne has particular strength in post‑trial proceedings and appeals arising from large jury verdicts, with a strong track record of successfully resolving these matters on appeal. She is frequently brought into high‑exposure cases at an early stage, where she helps frame dispositive legal arguments and develop strategy for motions to dismiss, summary judgment and trial.

“Appellate advocacy is a critical component of modern litigation strategy, and Anne is one of the most trusted voices in that space,” said Steve Jansma, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Litigation and Disputes. “Anne and her team enhance our ability to deliver sophisticated appellate counsel and bring exactly the kind of strategic depth we look for as we continue expanding our premier disputes practice.”

Anne and her team join the firm as corporate counsel face sustained litigation pressure in an increasingly high-risk environment. This year’s Norton Rose Fulbright Litigation Trends Survey, drawing on hundreds of corporate counsel respondents, identified nuclear verdicts as a critical emerging hotspot—an area where Anne’s experience integrating appellate strategy early is particularly impactful.

“Norton Rose Fulbright is a litigation powerhouse that has made a strong commitment to building an exceptional, robust appellate bench,” Anne said. “I have known and worked with the firm’s top-notch lawyers for years, and I am excited to call them my partners and colleagues. I am particularly looking forward to working with the outstanding appellate team at the firm.”

Anne has been individually ranked by Chambers USA for Texas: Appellate, named one of the Top 50 Women Lawyers in Texas by Texas Super Lawyers and named one of the top 250 women in litigation by Benchmark Litigation, among other honors. Chambers commenters have described Anne as “extremely effective on her feet and even more effective on paper,” “one of the best writers I have seen” and “a very good strategist with great judgment.”

Licensed in Texas, Anne earned her law degree from the University of Texas School of Law and her bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

Norton Rose Fulbright’s appellate lawyers deliver high‑quality advocacy to clients facing their most complex and consequential legal challenges. Deeply integrated with trial teams from the outset of a matter, the group shapes legal strategy early, preserves critical issues and positions cases for success long before an appeal is filed. This close coordination allows appellate counsel to step in seamlessly, bringing continuity and efficiency at the most critical stages of a dispute.

About the team

Anne’s arrival marks a significant moment for the firm’s disputes practice—she brings an all-female appellate team at a time when Norton Rose Fulbright has been consistently recognized as one of the best places to work for women in law. Together, the group leverages decades of experience advising clients in various stages of high‑exposure disputes.

Kelli Bills helps clients navigate complex disputes in state and federal courts across the country. She has experience at every phase of litigation and is particularly adept at handling high‑stakes appeals involving business litigation, bankruptcy, arbitration and securities matters. Kelli is licensed in Texas, Colorado and Utah. She earned her law degree from the University of Texas School of Law and her bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin.

Megan Coker’s appellate litigation practice focuses on complex constitutional and statutory issues, commercial disputes, municipal and utility litigation and bet‑the‑company matters in Texas and federal courts. She is particularly well known for her emergency appellate work, regularly handling fast‑moving matters requiring immediate strategic judgment. Licensed in Texas and Colorado, Megan earned her law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law and her bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Dallas.

Stephani Michel focuses on matters in Texas and federal courts, with experience drafting briefs, presenting oral argument and guiding clients through the appellate process while working closely with trial teams at every stage of litigation. Her practice broadly spans from complex commercial disputes to high-stakes tort litigation, oil and gas disputes and more. Licensed in Texas, she earned her law degree from the University of Texas School of Law and her bachelor’s degree from Abilene Christian University.

Norton Rose Fulbright

Norton Rose Fulbright provides a full scope of legal services to the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions. The global law firm has more than 3,000 lawyers advising clients across locations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. With its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its client service in key industries, including financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; technology; transport; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets. For more information, visit nortonrosefulbright.com.