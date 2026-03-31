Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., (“Aldeyra” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALDX) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between November 3, 2023 and March 16, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Aldeyra investors have until May 29, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/aldeyra-therapeutics-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the results of the reproxalap clinical trials were inconsistent; (2) the inconsistency of the results rendered any positive findings from these trials unreliable and not meaningful; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Aldeyra’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On March 17, 2026, the Company filed with the SEC a current report on Form 8-K, announcing receipt of the 2026 Complete Response Letter, stating that there is “a lack of substantial evidence consisting of adequate and well-controlled investigations … that the drug product will have the effect it purports or is represented to have under the conditions of use prescribed, recommended, or suggested in its proposed labeling” and that “the application has failed to demonstrate efficacy in adequate and well controlled studies in the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.” The 2026 Complete Response Letter also stated that the “inconsistency of study results raises serious concerns about the reliability and meaningfulness of the positive findings” and that “the totality of evidence from the completed clinical trials does not support the effectiveness of the product.” On this news, the price of Aldeyra stock went down by $2.99, or approximately 70.7%, to close at $1.24 per share on March 17, 2026.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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