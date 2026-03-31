Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Vital Farms, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Vital Farms, Inc., (“Vital Farms” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VITL) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between May 8, 2025 and February 26, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Vital Farms investors have until May 26, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/vital-farms-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants made false and misleading statements because: (1) defendants emphasized the importance of implementing the enterprise resource planning ("ERP") system to Vital Farms' operations and that it was "fundamental to the operational improvements we are planning"; (2) stated the implementation of the ERP would require the time and attention of "management and key crew members"; (3) indeed, defendant Wrede stated that Vital Farms pushed back the expected implementation date of the ERP to "ensure flawless switchover"; (4) given the stated importance of and management's knowledge of the issues surrounding the implementation of the ERP, defendants knew, or were reckless in not knowing, that implementing the ERP would result in delays of shipments and/or production; (5) defendants did not warn investors that implementing the ERP would result in delays in shipments and/or production, instead merely couching it as a hypothetical in their risk disclosures; and (6) as a result of the delay in shipments and/or production, Vital Farms would lose important retail shelf space, which would negatively impact Vital Farms' business and operations.

Plaintiff alleges that on February 26, 2026, Vital Farms filed an annual report on a Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2025, revealing that Vital Farms's revenue for fiscal year 2025 was $759,444,000, missing its guidance of $775,000,000. Furthermore, the Company missed the earnings per share ("EPS") consensus, reporting EPS of $0.35 versus market consensus of $0.39. The 2025 10-K also revealed that the Company experienced "temporary disruptions in order and fulfillment levels following the launch date of the new ERP system." On this news, Vital Farms stock declined by $2.68 per share, or 10.8%, to close at $22.11 on February 26, 2026.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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