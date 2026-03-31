Availability of the Universal Registration Document 2025

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energy, today announces the publication of its Universal Registration Document 2025

Voltalia announces that it has filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and made available to the public its Universal Registration Document (period from 1 January 2025 to 31 December 2025) under the number D26-0181.

The Universal Registration Document includes the following information:

the Annual Financial Report;

the Management Report including the sustainability report;

the Statutory Auditors' reports and information on their fees;

the Board of Directors' report on Corporate Governance; and

information on the share buy-back programme.





The Universal Registration Document is available on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org) and our corporate website (www.voltalia.com). An English version of the document will also be available shortly.

Next on the agenda: Q1 2026 turnover, April 23, 2026 (after market close)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.6 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 12 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.

A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.







With more than 1900 employees in 15 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.







Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included, amongst others, in the MSCI ESG ratings and the Sustainalytics ratings. Voltalia

Email: invest@voltalia.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 Press Relations Seitosei.Actifin

isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com

T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

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