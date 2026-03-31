PatentVest Releases New Pulse Report on the $19 Billion Amylin Drug Race Transforming Obesity Treatment

Dallas, TX, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PatentVest today released its latest PatentVest Pulse report, “ The Amylin Renaissance: Forty Programs, $19 Billion in Deals, and the Race to Build the Next Pillar of Obesity Medicine. ”

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the rapidly evolving amylin drug landscape, a mechanism once considered commercially unviable that is now at the center of global pharmaceutical strategy.

Over the past eighteen months, more than $19 billion in deal value has been committed across the amylin space, with major pharmaceutical companies, including Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Roche, Pfizer, and AbbVie, actively building positions.

The report highlights:

Nearly 40 amylin receptor agonist programs currently in development worldwide

The first GLP-1/amylin combination therapy approaching FDA decision

Clinical data demonstrating up to 20%+ weight loss with amylin-based therapies

The emergence of oral small-molecule amylin programs as a potential market-expanding force

The critical role of patent strategy in determining long-term competitive advantage

“We are witnessing the maturation of Amylin into the strategic bedrock of obesity therapeutics. In a world of converging efficacy, the value proposition is shifting from clinical data to patent depth. The winners won’t just be those with the best molecule, but those with the most sophisticated intellectual property architecture.” said Will Rosellini, Chief IP Officer at PatentVest.

The report also examines how the next 18 months, featuring major clinical readouts, regulatory decisions, and early-stage data, will reshape the competitive landscape.

PatentVest Pulse is an ongoing research series analyzing high-impact innovation trends at the intersection of biotechnology, intellectual property, and competitive strategy.

The full report is available now.

Access the report: https://insights.patentvest.com/https/www.patentvest.com/patentvest-pulse/the-amylin-renaissance-forty-programs-19-billion-in-deals-and-the-race-to-build-the-next-pillar-of-obesity-medicine.

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