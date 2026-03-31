Indiana Overdose Deaths Drop 18% But Deadly New Substances Threaten to Reverse Progress

Indianapolis, INDIANA, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiana Rehabs has released its "State of Addiction in Indiana: Annual Report," revealing a remarkable 18% decline in overdose deaths in 2023, marking the second-largest reduction in the United States. This decline, from 2,666 to approximately 2,190 fatalities, underscores significant progress in Indiana's fight against addiction.

Aerial data visualization of Indiana's interconnected communities and addiction treatment landscape at twilight.

However, the report also warns of new challenges. Medetomidine, a potent veterinary anesthetic, has seen a staggering 4,200% increase in detections, posing a new threat to public health. Carfentanil, another highly potent substance, has also surged by 72%, complicating the state's efforts to maintain its progress.

Key findings from the report indicate that fentanyl remains a dominant factor, involved in 71% of all overdose deaths in Indiana in 2023. The racial disparity in overdose death rates is also a critical concern, with Black Hoosiers experiencing a rate 82% higher than their White counterparts.

Jodi Tarantino, medical reviewer at Indiana Rehabs, emphasized the importance of continued vigilance:

"The decline in overdose deaths is genuinely encouraging, but this report makes clear that Indiana isn’t out of danger. The emergence of medetomidine and the resurgence of carfentanil are signals that the drug supply is evolving faster than our response."

The report also highlights the economic burden of addiction, costing Indiana over $4 billion annually. Despite having 393 treatment facilities, the state faces challenges with residential facilities operating at 103% capacity, leaving thousands without access to necessary treatment.

Indiana Rehabs' report serves as a crucial resource for policymakers, journalists, and families, offering detailed insights into county-level data, substance breakdowns, and demographic trends. The interactive data dashboard is available at https://indianarehabs.com/state-of-addiction-indiana/, providing a comprehensive view of the state's addiction landscape.

As Indiana continues to navigate these challenges, the "State of Addiction in Indiana: 2026 Annual Report" will be updated annually, ensuring that stakeholders have access to the most current data and analysis.

A community recovery support group meeting in Indiana, peer connection is a cornerstone of long-term recovery

About Indiana Rehabs

Indiana Rehabs is a directory focused on matching Indiana residents seeking addiction treatment or mental health support with licensed, local rehabs. Navigating the path to recovery can be overwhelming, especially in a crisis. IndianaRehabs.com was built to simplify the search during those critical moments, to help Hoosiers quickly find the right rehab when it matters most.

Press Inquiries

Jodi Tarantino

contact [at] indianarehabs.com

https://indianarehabs.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=807DPBhuScU