Voltalia strengthens its financial flexibility with the support of

its main shareholder as part of the acceleration of the SPRING plan

Signing of a 100 million euros regulated agreement

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, code ISIN: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, publishes the signing of a regulated agreement entered into pursuant to Articles L.221013 and R.221019 of the French Commercial Code.

On the occasion of the presentation of its annual results on March 12, 2026, Voltalia announced an acceleration of its SPRING transformation plan, structured around several levers: the refocusing on the company's core activities, the clarification of its operating model, the sustainable improvement of performance which will also allow a return to greater financial agility by reducing its debt level.

This trajectory is based in particular on a programme of targeted disposals, intended to support the execution of the SPRING plan. In this context, Voltalia's Board of Directors has authorised the conclusion of a financing in the amount of 100 million euros1, granted by its reference shareholder, in the form of a one-year repayable shareholder current account loan.

The objective of this funding is to:

To give Voltalia the necessary leeway to carry out its disposal programme within a controlled timetable, in compliance with the announced commitment of 300 million euros to 350 million euros by the first half of 2027

Optimize and improve the company's financing conditions in a demanding market environment

The loan, accompanied by a collateral on Voltalia's assets (for an amount of 35 million euros), bears interest at a 1-month EURIBOR rate + 265 basis points and matures on March 31, 2027.

This transaction is strictly non-dilutive, does not entail any change in the capital structure and does not constitute equity financing.

This regulated agreement illustrates the support of the reference shareholder for Voltalia, which is a strategic asset, in a key phase of transformation.

Next on the agenda: Q1 2026 turnover, April 23, 2026 (after market close)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.6 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 12 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.

A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.







With more than 1900 employees in 15 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.







Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included, amongst others, in the MSCI ESG ratings and the Sustainalytics ratings. Voltalia

Email: invest@voltalia.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 Press Relations Seitosei.Actifin

isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com

T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19





1 March 31, 2026 regulatory release: Technical note - Shareholder current account loan and associated security collateral.

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