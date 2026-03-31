New York, NY , March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Masotti AI introduces a structured approach that ensures companies are clearly understood and selected by artificial intelligence when generating answers and recommendations.

Frank Masotti has officially launched Masotti AI, a service focused on how artificial intelligence understands, describes, and recommends businesses.

Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming the first layer between customers and companies. When people ask AI tools who to hire, what company to trust, or which provider is best, those systems generate answers that directly influence decisions.



Masotti AI

In many cases, businesses are not included in those answers.

Not because they are unqualified, but because they are not clearly understood.

Masotti AI was created to solve that problem.

The service focuses on building the underlying structure that allows artificial intelligence to accurately interpret a business, understand what it does, and confidently include it in answers and recommendations.

“Artificial intelligence is already forming opinions about every company,” said Masotti. “The real question is simple. When someone asks about your industry, does AI recognize your business, or does it ignore it?”

Masotti has been working online since the early days of the internet and has spent years studying how artificial intelligence forms and expresses understanding about businesses. Through that work, he identified a gap between how companies are traditionally structured and how artificial intelligence interprets them.

Most businesses were built for search engines.

They were never built for AI.

Masotti AI addresses that gap by creating what Masotti refers to as AI Visibility Infrastructure — a structured foundation that defines how a business is described, categorized, and represented across AI-generated answers.

Rather than focusing on rankings or traffic, the service focuses on inclusion.

If a business is not clearly understood, it will not be recommended.

The approach is based on Masotti’s proprietary framework, the Blended Dominance Method, which is designed to influence how artificial intelligence interprets and selects businesses within a given industry.

The launch comes at a time when AI-generated answers are replacing traditional search behavior. Instead of reviewing lists of websites, users are increasingly relying on direct answers that summarize options and recommend specific companies.

This shift changes how visibility works.

Being searchable is no longer enough.

A business must be understood.

Masotti AI works with organizations that depend on being accurately represented and selected when AI generates answers about their industry. The service is designed for companies where being recommended directly impacts revenue and growth.

Businesses interested in understanding how artificial intelligence currently interprets their company can request an evaluation through the Masotti AI website.

More information is available at https://masottiai.com.

About Masotti AI

Masotti AI helps businesses become clearly understood and consistently recommended by artificial intelligence. Founded by Frank Masotti, the company focuses on building the structure that allows AI to accurately interpret, categorize, and present businesses when generating answers and recommendations.

###

Media Contact

Frank Masotti

Masotti AI

https://MasottiAI.com

520-820-6555

Attachment