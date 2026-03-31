Apollo Group OÜ bought out a 4% shareholder in the Latvian subsidiary AS Lido.

31.03.2026 Apollo Group OÜ acquired a 4% stake in the Latvian company AS Lido (registration code 40003022654) from SIA “K.E.Projekti” (registration code 40103588233) for 3.15 mln EUR. As a result of the transaction, Apollo Group OÜ owns 100% of AS Lido.

AS Lido is a strategically important subsidiary of the Apollo Group OÜ and increasing its stake in the company is in line with the group’s growth goals. Following the transaction, the financial indicators of AS Lido will be reflected in the consolidated indicators of Apollo Group OÜ without the elimination of the minority interest.

Additional information:

Toomas Tiivel

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 550 5285

toomas.tiivel@apollogroup.ee