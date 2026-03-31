As graduation and tax season near, families reconsider keeping young adults on their health plans

Minneapolis, MN, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As tax filings are prepared and graduation season approaches, many families are taking a closer look at household finances, including health insurance costs. For parents of college students and recent graduates, that raises a common question: Young adults can stay on a parent’s health plan until age 26, but should they?

According to experts at healthinsurance.org, the answer to what’s more affordable is increasingly nuanced — and may not be what families expect. In some cases, separate coverage may even cost less.

“Many families assume that keeping a young adult on a parent’s plan is the easiest and cheapest option,” said Louise Norris, health policy analyst for healthinsurance.org. “But depending on the details, including how the family is insured and how taxes are filed, that’s not always the case.”

Tax filing status can impact coverage costs

Tax filing status plays a critical role in determining eligibility for financial assistance — both for Marketplace coverage and Medicaid.

If parents continue to claim a young adult as a tax dependent, the young adult’s eligibility for financial help is based on the full household income.

But if a young adult files independently and is no longer claimed, their eligibility is based on their own income — which can open the door to significantly lower-cost coverage.

“In many cases, college students and recent graduates have relatively low incomes,” Norris said. “If they’re not claimed as dependents, they may qualify for substantial Marketplace subsidies or even Medicaid, depending on the state.”

In the states that expanded Medicaid — 40 states and Washington, D.C. — a single adult earning roughly $22,000 or less annually in 2026 may qualify for Medicaid coverage if they are not claimed as a dependent. (The income threshold is higher in Alaska and Hawaii.)

Employer-sponsored coverage varies widely

For families with employer-sponsored insurance, the cost impact of adding or removing a dependent can vary widely.

In some cases, adding a young adult increases premiums by several hundred dollars per month. In others – where employer coverage charges a flat “family rate” – removing a dependent may have little or no effect on premiums.

“There’s no universal rule,” Norris said. “Some families may save significantly by removing a dependent, while others see almost no change.”

Dropping a dependent can backfire for some families

Although separating coverage can create savings in some cases, it can have unintended consequences, especially for families enrolled in ACA Marketplace plans.

If a parent stops claiming a young adult as a dependent, their household size decreases, which can increase the household’s income as a percentage of the federal poverty level.

That shift can reduce or eliminate premium subsidies and, in some cases, push families over the so-called “subsidy cliff,” resulting in significantly higher premiums.

“For families receiving Marketplace subsidies, removing a dependent doesn’t always lower costs,” Norris said. “In some cases, it can actually make coverage more expensive overall.”

Coverage options for young adults

Young adults who transition off a parent’s plan have several coverage options, depending on their income, employment, and student status:

Employer-sponsored insurance through a job

ACA Marketplace plans, often with income-based subsidies

Medicaid, for those with limited income in expansion states

Student health plans offered by colleges and universities

Because each option comes with different costs, provider networks, and benefits, families should carefully compare scenarios.

A highly individualized decision

Ultimately, the decision about whether a young adult should stay on a parent’s plan depends on multiple factors, including employer plan design, tax strategy, income levels and state-specific Medicaid rules.

“There’s no one-size-fits-all answer,” Norris said. “For some families, keeping a young adult on a parent’s plan makes the most sense. For others, separating coverage can result in meaningful savings.”

Resources to help families compare options

HealthInsurance.org offers tools to help families evaluate costs and coverage options based on income, tax status and eligibility:

“Graduation and tax season are natural moments to revisit coverage decisions,” Norris said. “Running the numbers and understanding how tax status affects eligibility can make a significant difference in what families ultimately pay.”

Neither HealthInsurance.org, LLC nor its analysts are tax professionals. As with any issue related to your taxes, you should seek advice from a tax professional.

Healthinsurance.org provides online resources for consumers about individual and family health insurance. Healthinsurance.org, owned by HealthInsurance.org, LLC, has been providing consumer information about health insurance and health reform for over 25 years.