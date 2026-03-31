FHLBank San Francisco Commits $13 Million to Address Housing Affordability for Low-Income First-Time Homebuyers

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) today announced a $13 million allocation for its 2026 Workforce Initiative Subsidy for Homeownership (WISH) Program. For more than 25 years, the WISH Program has provided matching grants that help enable low-income families and individuals to achieve the dream of homeownership, opening doors to generational wealth-building opportunities for thousands of households.

WISH grants for eligible first-time homebuyers—defined as households earning at or below 80% of the area median income (AMI) as defined by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)—provide critical assistance with downpayment and closing costs. In 2026, FHLBank San Francisco will continue partnering with member financial institutions to offer $4‑to‑$1 matching grants, with a maximum subsidy of $32,837 per homebuyer, as established by the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Prior to receiving a WISH grant, first-time homebuyers must complete a homebuyer counseling program.

“Arizona, California, and Nevada are among the least affordable housing markets in the U.S. for aspiring homeowners, making WISH grants a vital resource for helping hundreds of families reach their dream of homeownership each year,” said Winthrop Watson, interim president and chief executive officer of FHLBank San Francisco. “Building on more than 25 years of positive impact, the Bank is proud to continue partnering with our member financial institutions to open the door to homeownership for more families and individuals.”

The WISH Program is a key component of FHLBank San Francisco’s commitment to expanding access to affordable housing and homeownership. Since the first WISH grant was awarded in 2000, the program has delivered more than $178 million in assistance to over 10,000 low‑income homebuyers.

WISH Program Participation Now Open for Bank Members

FHLBank San Francisco is now accepting applications from member institutions to participate in the WISH Program on a rolling basis through March 12, 2027. First-time homebuyers interested in learning more about WISH matching grants are encouraged to contact a participating member institution directly. For more information about the WISH Program and other FHLBank San Francisco grant programs, visit fhlbsf.com.

About Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco

The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada build strong communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. The tools and resources we provide to our member financial institutions — commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions — propel homeownership, finance quality affordable housing, drive economic vitality, and revitalize whole neighborhoods. Together with our members and other partners, we are making the communities we serve more vibrant and resilient.

Contact:

Tom.Flannigan@fhlbsf.com