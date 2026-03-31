Your Business Systems Are Making Decisions Without You

WOODBRIDGE, Va., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Right now, while you are reading this, your business tools are making decisions on your behalf; many of them based on permissions you granted once and have been carrying ever since. Stripe is routing your money. Google Drive is deciding who can see your client files. Zapier is executing automations you built when your business looked different than it does today. The person who helped you set up your website, your booking system, or your email marketing may still have access to your accounts — and you probably haven't checked.

Most small business owners don't know this is happening. Not because they're careless. Because nobody ever showed them how to look.

Ypifany LLC today announces the Decision Visibility Model (DVM) a cybersecurity governance framework built for small businesses, nonprofits, and professional service organizations. DVM maps the tools and accounts a business depends on, rates each one as Functioning, Fragile, or Blind, and identifies the decision posture driving what the owner can and can't see.

The problem isn't hackers. It's drift.

The cybersecurity industry has spent decades focused on attackers. DVM focuses on drift, which is the slow, quiet gap that opens when your business grows and your decisions don't keep up. A permission you granted once, and have been carrying ever since. An automation still running, built for a version of your business you’re no longer in. A tool connected to your Google account that you stopped using but never disconnected.

None of that requires a malicious actor. It just requires systems making decisions that no one is watching.

"Every tool you trust starts making decisions on your behalf," said Cheryl Abram, founder of Ypifany LLC. "The moment you trust something, you hand it a decision, and most of us keep living with that decision long after we’ve changed. DVM asks one question: when that decision drifts, and it will, are you the one who sees it first?”

Your cybersecurity posture reflects your decision posture

DVM introduces five Governance Profiles:

The Deliberate Builder,

The Agile Operator,

The Trusted Connector,

The Intuitive Discoverer, and

The Steady Pragmatist





Each describes a distinct pattern in how a business owner delegates, trusts, and monitors the systems running their business.

The profiles are not derived from a personality quiz. They emerge from the DVM assessment itself, reflecting the pattern of what a business owner can and cannot see in their own tools and accounts. The map is the mirror.

Each profile identifies the owner's drift source, the type of information driving their decisions about each system, and three concrete moves toward greater decision sovereignty with a clear answer to the question every business owner actually cares about: what becomes more predictable once I can see what I’ve been leaving in place?

Your digital persona assembled itself without you

Alongside the core DVM assessment, Ypifany offers the Digital Persona Assessment, a scan of a business's external digital footprint. Old profiles, stale listings, forgotten app connections, and data broker entries are assembling a picture of your business right now on platforms you didn't put them on, saying things you didn't write, and carrying information you may not have intended to share.

The Digital Persona Assessment shows business owners what they designed versus what assembled itself, and connects those findings back to the internal governance map.

When your systems are visible, the conversation changes

For small businesses navigating cyber insurance applications, CMMC compliance requirements, grant applications, or client due diligence, DVM produces what those conversations actually require: verifiable answers, grounded in what someone has taken the time to see.

About Cheryl Abram

Cheryl Abram is the founder of Ypifany LLC and a Clarity Architect, Cybersecurity Strategist, and Learning Designer whose work focuses on trust and sovereignty in digital systems and human lives. Her research on knowledge risk and organizational resilience has been published in the AFERM Newsletter and TD Magazine, the flagship publication of the Association for Talent Development.

About Ypifany LLC

Ypifany LLC is a Virginia-based consulting firm focused on cybersecurity governance and decision visibility. Through the Decision Visibility Model and related assessments, Ypifany helps small businesses, nonprofits, and professional service organizations see what their systems are deciding on their behalf and govern those decisions with intention.

For many businesses, the first step isn’t adding anything new, it’s seeing what they’re still carrying.

DVM Clarity Sessions are available now at ypifany.org.