CareMetx Launches Next-Generation Patient Access Platform

BETHESDA, MD, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareMetx, a leading patient access solutions provider to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, today announced the launch of its next-generation customer relationship management (CRM) platform. Built on P3 Technology with proprietary CareMetx data models, integrations, and intelligence capabilities, the new platform marks a significant milestone in CareMetx's continued evolution toward integrated, intelligence-driven patient access.

The CareMetx platform supports core access and case management functions for Reimbursement Case Specialists, Field Reimbursement Managers, and Nurses, including enrollment, benefits verification, prior authorization support, affordability services, patient engagement, and data insights. Initial manufacturer launches on the new platform have been completed successfully, with a comprehensive migration plan underway to transition all customers by the end of 2026.

"This platform launch accelerates our technology roadmap and strengthens the foundation of our access solutions," said George Moore, CareMetx Chief Product and Technology Officer. "By building on P3 Technology and enhancing it with our proprietary data models and integrations, we're creating a living system that delivers real-time insight and next-best-action guidance across patient access programs, helping teams move from reactive coordination to proactive, informed execution."

The platform’s modular, API-driven architecture supports real-time data synchronization and integration across patient, provider, field, and manufacturer teams. CareMetx has enhanced the technology foundation with proprietary capabilities including custom data models optimized for specialty therapy workflows, a proprietary integration layer connecting the entire access ecosystem, and next-best-action guidance that seamlessly enables innovation at scale, enhanced program performance visibility, and reduces operational friction across complex access workflows.

“CareMetx’s selection of P3 Technology reflects a shared vision for modernizing patient services,” said Heather Rose, Chief Executive Officer of P3 Technology. “Together, we’re focused on enabling greater interoperability, clarity, and flexibility across patient access programs.”

The platform launch reinforces CareMetx's commitment to delivering connected, technology-enabled patient access solutions that help manufacturers navigate increasing complexity while improving experiences for patients and providers.

About CareMetx

CareMetx, LLC is a leading technology-enabled hub services platform facilitating patient access to specialty medications. Serving pharmaceutical, biotechnology and device manufacturers, CareMetx leverages digital eServices integrated in a cohesive platform to promote efficiency in the healthcare ecosystem and remove barriers for patients and providers. CareMetx is committed to delivering compassionate advocacy to patients, decision-making data, and confidence-building insight to manufacturer clients. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, CareMetx serves more than 80 brands. Learn more at caremetx.com.

About P3 Technology

P3 Technology is a modern patient services platform designed to bring clarity, interoperability, and automation to the patient journey. With modular architecture and API-driven integration, P3 enables patient support organizations to innovate faster and deliver superior experiences for patients, providers, and biopharma clients.