[Latest] Global Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid PLA Market Size/Share Worth USD 12.96 Billion by 2035 at a 11.9% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid PLA Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Lactic Acid, Polylactic Acid PLA), By Lactic Acid Grade (Food Grade, Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade), By PLA Type (Regular PLA (PLLA-dominant), Racemic PLA (PDLA blends / Stereocomplex PLA), PLA Copolymers (PLGA, PLA-PEG, and Others), Other PLA Types), By Application (Food & Beverages, Packaging (Rigid and Flexible), Biomedical & Pharmaceutical, Agriculture (Mulch Films, Controlled-Release Fertilizer Coatings), Textiles & Fibers, Consumer Goods & Electronics, Other Applications), By End-Use (Food Processing Industry, Packaging Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, Agricultural End-Users, Consumer Goods Manufacturers, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid (PLA) market was valued at approximately USD 4.18 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 4.72 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 12.96 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 11.9% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid Market Revenue and Trends

Lactic acid and polylactic acids are renewable biodegradable plastics PLA in the global market and are applied in food and beverage preservatives, pharmaceuticals, personal care items, and industrial products. The world market of lactic acid and polylactic acid is experiencing a booming business owing to the surge in demand for sustainable and biodegradable substances, strict policies on traditional plastics, growth in environmental awareness, further use in packaging and bioplastics, as well as global development of fermentation technology and production of polylactic acid.

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What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the lactic acid and polylactic acid market?

This increase in demand has led to more uptake of the global ban on single-use plastics, the appeal of greener products to consumers, and the utilization of sustainable packaging in food, e-commerce, and consumer products. The transition to bio-based materials and the implementation of the idea of a circular economy contribute to the strong growth of PLA utilization, according to the industry reports. Given the increased environmental regulation and the sustainability requirements, industries are in search of renewable materials with minimal carbon footprints and compost capabilities.

Innovations in technology have seen better fermentation processes, lactic acid grade with high purity, better PLA formulations in terms of mechanical properties and heat resistance, and integrated biorefinery with production and recycling, which has enhanced efficiency, scaling, and cost-effectiveness. Others are increased emphasis on natural preservatives in food and beverages, pharmaceutical excipients, and personal care ingredients, better availability of renewable feedstocks, and government initiatives in bioplastics and green chemistry in the established and emerging markets.

(A free sample of the Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid PLA report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes Tables and figures that have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid PLA report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Segment Insight

By Product Type

The largest portion of the lactic acid and polylactic acid market was byproducts, with polylactic acid PLA leading the market due to the biodegradable polymer demand in packaging, textile, agriculture, and 3D printing applications as of 2025. These systems are necessary for sustainable alternatives to petroleum-based plastics, disposed objects, and environmentally friendly materials, and the growth is strong in innovations based on high-performance grades of PLA that provide better durability and processability (which is generally accepted by manufacturers as a key to increasing its adoption in packaging and consumer products).

By Distribution Channel

Direct sales with manufacturers have the largest market share and are the main channel of bulk supply, custom grades, technical assistance and integration services of supply chains. Quality certification, in-house expert application advice, and custom bioplastics formulae are offered in these channels to bioplastics manufacturers, food and beverage companies and pharmaceutical companies with large volumes to handle, thus they are preferred channels in the industrial, packaging and specialty sectors dealing with sustainable materials.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid PLA market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid PLA market forward?

What are the Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid PLA Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid PLA Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid PLA market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

The global market in lactic acid and polylactic acids is dominated by North America, whose bioplastics and sustainable materials industries are highly developed and well-established, and the regulatory backing of alternative materials is high; there is a lot of investment in R&D, and the packaging and food industries are encouraging of it. The area enjoys significant manufacturers, developed biorefinery facilities, and the early use of PLA in consumer and industrial products that result in the constant development and the increase of capacity.

In the meantime, the Asia Pacific region has the most rapid rise in the lactic acid and polylactic acid market due to the presence of an expanding manufacturing location, a well developed agricultural feedstock, accelerated industrialization, increased demand for biodegradable packaging, and an increased production of bioplastics. This is being observed in such countries as China, India and Japan with greater usage of cost-effective and quality lactic acid and PLA with increasing investments, state policies favoring sustainable materials and expansions. Further support for markets in the Asia- Pacific is through urbanization, the growth of e-commerce, and an emphasis on green alternatives.

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Browse the full “Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid PLA Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Lactic Acid, Polylactic Acid PLA), By Lactic Acid Grade (Food Grade, Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade), By PLA Type (Regular PLA (PLLA-dominant), Racemic PLA (PDLA blends / Stereocomplex PLA), PLA Copolymers (PLGA, PLA-PEG, and Others), Other PLA Types), By Application (Food & Beverages, Packaging (Rigid and Flexible), Biomedical & Pharmaceutical, Agriculture (Mulch Films, Controlled-Release Fertilizer Coatings), Textiles & Fibers, Consumer Goods & Electronics, Other Applications), By End-Use (Food Processing Industry, Packaging Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, Agricultural End-Users, Consumer Goods Manufacturers, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/lactic-acid-and-polylactic-acid-pla-market/

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 4.72 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 12.96 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 4.18 billion CAGR Growth Rate 11.9% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Type, Lactic Acid Grade, PLA Type, Application, End-Use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In May 2025: Futerro declared that it would build the first service biorefinery in Normandy to manufacture lactic acid, lactide, and PLA, which includes chemical and mechanical recycling to gain the ability to be circular.

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List of the prominent players in the Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid PLA Market:

NatureWorks LLC

TOTALENERGIES Corbion BV

Corbion NV

Galactic SA (Biopharma Group)

Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co. Ltd.

BBCA Group (Anhui BBCA Biochemical)

Musashino Chemical Laboratory Ltd.

Futerro SA

Uhde Inventa-Fischer GmbH (thyssenkrupp)

Synbra Technology BV

Teijin Limited

Others

The Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid PLA Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Lactic Acid

Polylactic Acid PLA

By Lactic Acid Grade

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

By PLA Type

Regular PLA (PLLA-dominant)

Racemic PLA (PDLA blends / Stereocomplex PLA)

PLA Copolymers (PLGA, PLA-PEG, and Others)

Other PLA Types

By Application

Food & Beverages

Packaging (Rigid and Flexible)

Biomedical & Pharmaceutical

Agriculture (Mulch Films, Controlled-Release Fertilizer Coatings)

Textiles & Fibers

Consumer Goods & Electronics

Other Applications

By End-Use

Food Processing Industry

Packaging Industry

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

Agricultural End-Users

Consumer Goods Manufacturers

Others

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Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid PLA Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid PLA Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid PLA Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid PLA Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid PLA Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid PLA Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid PLA Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid PLA market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid PLA industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid PLA Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid PLA Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid PLA Market Report

The Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid PLA Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid PLA The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid PLA Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid PLA Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid PLA market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid PLA market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid PLA market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid PLA market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide in the Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid PLA market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid PLA industry.

Managers in the Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid PLA sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid PLA market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid PLA products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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