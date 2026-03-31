Ensemble + Cohere to Deliver the First RCM-Native LLM Built for Real Healthcare Orchestration

CINCINNATI, Ohio, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble, the nation’s leading end-to-end revenue cycle managed services partner for healthcare organizations, and Cohere, a leading security-first enterprise AI company, today announced an expanded partnership to build the healthcare industry’s first revenue cycle management (RCM)-native large language model (LLM).

Unlike recent market offerings that wrap prompts around general purpose LLMs, Ensemble and Cohere are creating a fully custom model shaped by RCM insights, long-standing operator expertise and well-defined processes to deliver measurable, reliable performance for health systems.

Most AI tools attempt to “teach” models RCM logic at inference time through heavy context engineering. This approach raises the cost of agentic operations, strains model reasoning with long-context inputs, and ultimately hits a ceiling in accuracy. As a result, it falls short in handling payer-specific behavior, regulatory nuance, situational dependencies, and the complex, multi-step processes that underpin healthcare financial operations.

Ensemble and Cohere are refining how AI is applied in Healthcare RCM through a real-world, implementation-first approach. Together, they are building the first custom healthcare RCM LLM, informed by Ensemble’s deep operational experience and data, fine-tuned on real RCM tasks, and then embedded into AI agents that power end-to-end orchestration from patient intake to account resolution.

“For more than a decade, Ensemble’s domain expertise has powered our clients’ financial performance and award‑winning RCM results. What we’re building with Cohere elevates this advantage,” said Ensemble president + CEO Judson Ivy. “Our associates’ operational knowledge, well‑defined processes and insight into payer behavior are shaping how models learn and solve problems that will help us reduce friction across the patient financial journey and continue delivering the trusted results health systems count on.”

This deeply integrated approach establishes a truly RCM-native intelligence layer that is capable of comprehending complex clinical, financial, and regulatory language. The system is designed to efficiently navigate the multi-step rules and documentation requirements set forth by payers and closely mirrors the thought processes and working methods of high-performing RCM operators. As a result, it drives productivity improvements that surpass those achievable by standard off-the-shelf large language models.

"Together with Ensemble, we’re committed to building purpose‑built AI solutions that truly understand the complexities of healthcare revenue cycle operations," said Cohere co-founder and CEO Aidan Gomez. “By pairing Ensemble’s deep domain expertise with our secure, enterprise‑grade AI capabilities, we can create agents that deliver greater accuracy, consistency, and reliability while meeting the highest standards of privacy and security. Our shared goal is clear: reduce administrative burden so providers can focus on delivering exceptional patient care."

Significantly, this project uses no identifiable client data or PHI for model training. Instead, it draws on Ensemble’s broad insights from working with diverse health systems — including operator expertise, documented procedures, industry‑wide patterns, payer trends and denial behaviors — supported by synthetic datasets created from properly certified, deidentified sources within a HIPAA-compliant environment.



This initiative is not designed to replace or replicate electronic health record systems. Instead, the RCM-native model enhances EHR-driven content by providing richer context and task-specific guidance, assists operators in navigating payer requirements that fall outside of EHRs, and supports decision-making, documentation, and follow-up actions beyond what the host system offers. It improves both accuracy and speed for users without making any changes to EHR configurations.

Strong partnerships rooted in advanced technology are part of Ensemble’s long‑term strategy to more effectively and efficiently remove friction from the healthcare revenue cycle for the betterment of patients and providers.

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About Ensemble

Ranked #1 revenue cycle management partner consistently by providers, Ensemble manages end-to-end revenue cycle operations for more than 30 health systems nationwide. Through a combination of certified revenue cycle operators, data-rich intelligence and advanced AI, Ensemble helps healthcare organizations sustain best-practice revenue cycle operations and maximize their current technology, so providers can focus on delivering exceptional care in their communities. For more information, visit EnsembleHP.com or contact media@ensemblehp.com.



About Cohere

Cohere is the leading security-first enterprise AI company. We build cutting-edge foundation models and end-to-end AI products designed to solve real-world business problems. We partner closely with companies to deliver seamless integration, full customization, and easy-to-use solutions for their workforce and customers. Our all-in-one platform offers enterprises the highest levels of security, data privacy and optionality to deploy across all major cloud providers, private cloud environments, or on-premises. Learn more at cohere.com.