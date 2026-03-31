Over $1.75M Raised for OC’s Unhoused Families at Illumination Health + Home’s Chef’s Table Gala

IRVINE, Calif., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumination Health + Home (Illumination) has been redefining what it means to care for individuals and families experiencing homelessness in Orange County. Through an integrated model that brings together housing, healthcare, and critical support services, the organization is creating pathways to stability, dignity, and long-term well-being.

That mission came to life on Sunday evening as community leaders, renowned chefs, and dedicated supporters gathered for the 2026 Chef’s Table: An Epicurean Experience. The unforgettable night raised more than $1.75 Million to advance Illumination’s work and expand access to life-changing care for the region’s most vulnerable neighbors.

Hosted at the Hyatt Regency Irvine on March 22, the annual gala welcomed 431 guests and was chaired by Board Member and Development Committee Chair Karen Jordan. The evening brought together eight of Southern California’s most celebrated chefs, a Hell’s Kitchen champion, and a special performance by LIVE 61, all united by a shared commitment to making a difference.

Funds raised from the event will directly support Illumination’s programs, including healthcare and access to housing services. These programs provide medical and behavioral healthcare, case management, and comprehensive wraparound services that empower individuals and families to rebuild their lives.

“Chef’s Table is a powerful reflection of what happens when compassion meets action,” said Dr. Pooja Bhalla, CEO of Illumination Health + Home. “Because of our community’s generosity, we can continue supporting access to housing, healthcare, and the critical support families need to heal, grow, and thrive. Together, we are creating lasting change and restoring hope.”

The evening itself embodied Illumination’s collaborative approach. Guests began with a vibrant cocktail reception featuring a silent auction and culinary creations from acclaimed chefs including Rich Mead of Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens, Adam Navidi of Oceans and Earth, Ben Martinek of Viamara at The Elwood Club, Kevin Meyer of TGIS Catering, Daniel Hohng of The Park Club, David Martin of The Pacific Club, Shachi Mehra of ADYA, and Jose Angulo of Descanso Restaurant.

The experience continued in a beautifully transformed ballroom, where guests enjoyed a multi-course dinner curated by Chef Kori Sutton, private chef and winner of Hell’s Kitchen. The program featured inspiring remarks, a live auction, and concluded with an energetic performance by LIVE 61, featuring Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray and Skip Martin of Kool & The Gang and The Dazz Band.

“Food has the power to bring people together, but tonight showed how it can also drive meaningful change,” said Chef Kori Sutton. “In a community facing real challenges around homelessness, it is inspiring to see people come together to support an organization that is creating real solutions every day. It is an honor to be part of something that truly makes an impact.”

This year’s gala also recognized two outstanding partners whose work reflects Illumination’s mission. The Bera Family was honored for their multigenerational commitment to education, healthcare access, and community advancement. UniHealth Foundation, a longtime leader in advancing population health and strengthening the healthcare workforce, was recognized for its continued investment in expanding care for underserved communities.

Chef’s Table: An Epicurean Experience was presented by the Bickerstaff Family Foundation. Sponsors included Golden Eagle Foundation, Karen Jordan, Experian, U.S. Bank, Jacqueline Dupont-Carlson and Mark Carlson, Haynes Family Fund, Frome Family Foundation, Fisher & Phillips, and Kaiser Permanente.

About Illumination Health + Home

Illumination Health + Home is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides targeted, interdisciplinary services for the most vulnerable homeless adults and children to disrupt the cycle of homelessness. The organization provides a full continuum of care from street to home, including case management, medical coordination, behavioral health and substance use counseling, and housing navigation to our vulnerable clients in shelters/navigation centers, family emergency homes, recuperative care/medical respite facilities, and permanent supportive housing. To learn more, visit www.ifhomeless.org .

MEDIA CONTACT

Andy Vernier

Andy@ideahall.com

970-987-4512



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec5b83bd-9a91-46f5-a04c-bbdea23686fc