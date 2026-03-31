Native Voices Matter in Primaries and Midterms. REGISTER NOW!

Denver, Colo., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent government action has minimized or ignored the trust and treaty obligations the U.S. has to Tribes and tribal citizens. The American Indian College Fund is encouraging American Indians and Alaska Natives to ensure they are registered to vote for the upcoming mid-term elections and beyond so they can share their voices at the polls and weigh in on issues such as federal funding for tribal colleges and universities, Native eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, green energy spending on tribal lands, and immigration. Electing legislators who will uphold the rights of Natives and other Americans along with the responsibilities the federal government has to Tribes is paramount.

Native Americans have only had the right to vote for just over 100 years, underscoring the importance of representation and acknowledgment. Tribal citizens are most affected by elections, as federal funding is crucial for everything from education to tribal programming, housing, healthcare, and the local economy for many Tribes who have signed treaties or trust agreements with the federal government. For Native people, voting is not merely a right, it is an obligation to one’s family, Tribe, and all Native Nations who fought to be able to go to the polls. Native scholars from some of the 34 accredited tribal colleges and universities across the nation are sharing their own stories on the importance of voting and why it is sacred. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UOJK86FlOrY

Registering to vote is just the first step. The College Fund is encouraging all Native students, community members, and supporters to register to vote today to be able to cast their ballot in upcoming primaries and midterm elections. Be it a tribal, local, state, or national election, it’s time to make Native voices heard!

Find additional information on voter registration broken down by state at https://collegefund.org/vote/register/.

About the American Indian College Fund — The American Indian College Fund has been the nation’s largest charity supporting Native higher education for 37 years. The College Fund believes “Education is the answer” and provided more than $23 million in scholarships and other student support for higher education in 2024-25. Since its founding in 1989 the College Fund has provided more than $391 million in scholarships, programs, community, and tribal college support. The College Fund also supports a variety of programs at the nation’s 35 accredited tribal colleges and universities, which are located on or near Indian reservations, ensuring students have the tools to graduate and succeed in their careers. The College Fund consistently receives top ratings from independent charity evaluators. It earned a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, a Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid (Guidestar), and the “Best in America Seal of Excellence” from the Independent Charities of America. The College Fund was also named as one of the nation’s top 100 charities to the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance. For more information about the American Indian College Fund, please visit collegefund.org.

Journalists —The American Indian College Fund does not use the acronym AICF. On second reference, please use the College Fund.

Attachment